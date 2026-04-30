Nigeria: Institute Moves Against Poor Maintenance Culture in Nigeria

Disturbed by the neglect of public infrastructure and assets, the Institute for Promotion of Maintenance Culture (IPMC) has taken steps to reverse the trend.

Among others, the institute plans to expand its membership to take the campaign against the pervasive culture of poor maintenance to national and subnational governments across the country.

IPMC also planned the induction of honorary and professional fellows as well as new members to strengthen maintenance practices in the management of infrastructure across Nigeria.

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The institute said the move is part of a broader strategy to tackle the persistent neglect of public facilities and assets, which has continued to undermine national development.

In a statement jointly signed by its president, Prof. Chidi Maduka and registrar/chief executive officer, Mrs Ede-Ogbadu Odedeji, IPMC said that expanding its membership base would enhance advocacy, deepen professional engagement and promote best practices in facility management.

Consequently, it has scheduled the induction of more fellows and other categories for tomorrow at Excellence Hotel, Ogba, Lagos.

The event will feature a paper presentation by Dr Bola Mudashiru, an engineer.

Maduka said it will provide an avenue for interaction and networking among professionals, policymakers and stakeholders in the maintenance and infrastructure sectors.

He stressed that the induction of new fellows and members is not merely ceremonial, but a deliberate effort to build a community of professionals committed to reversing the culture of poor maintenance in the country.

Maduka therefore called on stakeholders in both the public and private sectors, as well as the general public, to partner with the institute in promoting a sustainable maintenance culture.

He added that instilling such a culture would help extend the lifespan of infrastructure, reduce avoidable costs and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's overall development.