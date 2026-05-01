Ghana: From Tragedy to Resilience - Women Farmers in Ghana Turn to Agroecology to Confront Climate Change

analysis

In Ghana's transitional ecological belt, where once-dense forests are steadily giving way to savannah, climate change is no longer a distant concern but an everyday reality. Erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and declining soil fertility are eroding rural livelihoods, with women who form the backbone of smallholder agriculture bearing the greatest burden.

This region, known for cultivating staple crops such as maize, cassava, yam, and plantain, is experiencing a worrying decline in food production. The transitional zones of Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, long regarded as key agricultural hubs, are seeing reduced yields largely due to unreliable rainfall and rising temperatures.

Farmers report increasing crop failures linked to unpredictable weather patterns, while heat stress is hindering crop growth and reducing overall yields. These challenges come at a time when global targets such as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, which aims to end hunger, and SDG 13, focused on climate action, are becoming harder to achieve. For many farmers, these goals feel increasingly out of reach.

Even when rains do fall, they are often irregular and poorly distributed, making it difficult to plan planting seasons. This unpredictability has disrupted traditional farming calendars and contributed to consistently lower yields. Many farmers describe 2024 as particularly devastating, with large portions of maize farms lost due to insufficient rainfall.

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Faustina Amponsah, a farmer from Faaman in the Techiman North Municipality of Bono East Region, shares her experience:

'The challenge is that when I plant my maize, I do not get enough rain for it to grow. At this time, when we expect rainfall, it doesn't come. This is partly due to illegal logging, which has affected the rainfall pattern.'

In response to these challenges, and after receiving training from ActionAid Ghana, many women farmers are turning away from synthetic fertilisers and chemical weedicides -- often linked to soil degradation -- and adopting agroecology as a more sustainable alternative.

Agroecology applies ecological principles to farming, promoting systems that are resilient, biodiverse, and environmentally friendly. By blending scientific knowledge with traditional practices, it supports both food production and ecosystem health. These methods are especially valuable in regions facing erratic rainfall and extreme weather, as they improve farms' ability to withstand climatic stress.

Faustina and other women farmers have begun integrating agroecological practices into their work. She now produces compost using household organic waste such as cassava peels, yam skins, and plantain residues, applying it to her fields instead of synthetic fertilisers.

'We were taught to dig a pit where we dump our waste. From time to time, we add soil and mix it. Eventually, it turns into compost, which we use as fertiliser. This is cheap to produce -- we do not buy anything, just waste from our homes.'

-- Faustina Amponsah, smiling as she explains.

Another beneficiary, Judith Kumbata, highlights how the training has transformed her farming approach:

'We were taught how to use organic fertilisers on our farms. We now apply it to crops like garden eggs, tomatoes, and okra, among others.'

She adds that since adopting these methods, yields have improved, and she is encouraging other women in nearby communities to follow suit.

'We are seeing an improvement in yields after adopting this method. I pray this gets to other women farmers across Ghana, and the men farmers should also be introduced to it.'

Through these adaptive practices, women farmers are not only responding to climate change but also building more resilient and sustainable agricultural systems.

Dr Rechiatu Asei, a soil scientist and lecturer at Sunyani Technical University, commends the farmers for embracing agroecology, particularly in light of climate change impacts in the transitional zone.

'Farmers using agroecological practices such as intercropping, agroforestry, and organic soil management suffer far less damage during droughts than those practising conventional monoculture.'

She notes that agroforestry -- planting trees alongside crops -- helps buffer crops against temperature extremes while conserving soil moisture.

'Agroecology improves soil health and water retention. Healthy soil is the first line of defence against climate stress.'

Dr Asei also emphasises natural pest control.

'Climate change is altering pest behaviour, bringing new insects and diseases. Agroecology uses biodiversity to manage pests without chemicals.'

She encourages farmers to intercrop maize with legumes such as cowpea or groundnuts. Beyond environmental benefits, she adds, agroecology also improves farmers' incomes:

'Agroecology increases farm income and diversifies risk. One of the most important findings is that it pays.'

Meanwhile, illegal logging continues to worsen climate challenges in the region. A total of 21 forest reserves across Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo have experienced varying degrees of degradation, further disrupting rainfall patterns and agricultural productivity. Monitoring these reserves remains difficult due to limited resources and personnel.

In response, EcoCare Ghana is supporting farmers to adopt sustainable practices and build resilience. Project Officer Enock Danso Okyere explains:

'Food production has been low in the transitional region over the past years. We have trained farmers in climate-smart agriculture that does not harm the environment, and encouraged tree planting on farms and along river bodies.'

With support from the European Union, EcoCare Ghana is also implementing the Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) project, which promotes alternative livelihoods.

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'Under this project, we have trained farmers in snail rearing, beekeeping, and aquaculture to provide additional sources of income.'

Beyond agroecology, many women farmers are actively involved in afforestation. Faustina Amponsah, now a lead distributor of seedlings in her community, is helping to restore degraded lands.

'We have received seedlings to plant and restore the forests. When the trees grow, I believe they will improve rainfall patterns. This will go a long way to improve our farming activities.'

Yet despite these successes, women farmers continue to face significant challenges. One major obstacle is limited access to credit: banks and other financial institutions in Ghana are often unwilling to provide loans to support the expansion of women-led farms. The government could help address this gap by offering soft loans through the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country.

Through agroecology, alternative livelihoods, and tree planting, women farmers in Ghana's transitional belt are not just adapting to climate change -- they are reshaping their future. Despite the growing threats, their efforts demonstrate that sustainable, community-driven solutions can strengthen resilience, restore ecosystems, and secure livelihoods for generations to come.

Michael Sarpong Mfum is a Ghanaian multimedia journalist with a background in English and linguistics. He reports for Citi FM, Channel One TV, AFP, RFI, and Bird Story Agency.