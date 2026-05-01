Liberia: LFA Election Upended - Cassell Kuoh Disqualified, Mustapha Raji Set to Run Unopposed for Second Term

The upcoming Liberia Football Association (LFA) elections have taken a dramatic turn after the LFA Elections Committee disqualified key presidential contender Cassell A. Kuoh, effectively leaving incumbent President Mustapha I. Raji as the sole candidate in the race.

The Committee's final list of qualified candidates for the May 2026 Elective Congress confirmed that 27 of 29 aspirants met the eligibility requirements. However, Kuoh's exclusion--widely seen as Raji's strongest challenge--has all but decided the presidential contest before voting begins.

Kuoh Barred Over Statutory Integrity Clause

According to the Elections Committee, Kuoh was declared ineligible under Articles 45.4 and 58.1 of the LFA Statutes (2018, as amended), which prohibit individuals with prior criminal convictions from contesting leadership positions within the association.

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In its official ruling, the Committee stressed that the integrity provisions are strict and leave no room for exceptions.

"Personal rehabilitation, however commendable, does not override this statutory integrity requirement," the Committee stated.

Kuoh reportedly acknowledged his prior conviction during the vetting process, a disclosure supported by public records. The Committee said its decision was based solely on the legal framework of the LFA and consistent with FIFA and CAF governance standards on ethical leadership.

Chaired by Cllr. Neo D. Beyan, the Committee emphasized that its role was strictly to enforce existing statutes governing candidate eligibility, including age, nationality, residency, educational qualifications, football administration experience, and integrity standards.

The Committee further clarified that any legal challenge to the constitutionality of these provisions must be pursued through the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Raji Positioned for Another Uncontested Victory

With Kuoh removed from the ballot, Mustapha Raji now appears poised to secure a second consecutive term without opposition--an outcome that mirrors the previous electoral cycle, where he also ran unchallenged.

The development is expected to generate significant debate among football stakeholders, particularly regarding governance, inclusiveness, and the future leadership direction of Liberian football.

Other Key Disqualifications and Competitive Races

Another presidential hopeful, Sekou V.I. Keita, was also disqualified for failing to meet nomination requirements under Article 45.3, which requires endorsement from at least one LFA member association.

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While the presidential race has effectively been settled, competition remains fierce in other categories.

Women's Representative: Jodie Marian Reid Seton, Rochell G.D. Woodson, and Kaddieyatu Darrah Findley have all been cleared to contest.

Executive Committee: More than 20 candidates have qualified, setting up an intense contest for leadership positions within the football body.

Growing Scrutiny Ahead of Congress

The Committee's decision is likely to intensify scrutiny over LFA governance and election procedures as stakeholders prepare for the May Congress.

Although Raji's path to re-election now appears clear, the broader debate over transparency, statutory reforms, and democratic competitiveness within Liberian football is far from over.