Kenya: Govt Eases Fuel Standards for Six Months Amid Supply Disruptions

30 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Ministry of Investments Trade and Industry has approved a temporary adjustment of fuel standards to ensure steady supply amid global disruptions.

The decision follows requests from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and industry players facing challenges sourcing fuel that meets current specifications due to supply chain disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.

Under the new directive, the government will allow a higher sulphur limit of up to 50mg/kg for diesel and petrol, reverting to previous standards for a period of six months.

The move was approved after consultations with the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the National Standards Council, which conducted a technical review of the request.

Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the measure is aimed at maintaining fuel availability and supporting economic stability, and will be reviewed once global supply conditions improve.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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