Nigeria: Wife Cries Out Over Missing Activist, Alleges Military Involvement

Wife of a civil rights activist, Theresa Chidiebere, has raised alarm over the disappearance of her husband, Justice Mark Chidiebere, who has been missing since last Tuesday under unclear circumstances.

A visibly distressed Theresa, while addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, recounted the events leading up to her husband's sudden disappearance.

"I am deeply worried about my husband's safety. Since that day, we have not heard from him. His phone has been switched off, and no one has been able to reach him. This is not like him," she said.

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According to her, a friend of her husband had called earlier that day to inform her that Justice had instructed him to pick up their children from school, as he was heading for a prolonged meeting and would be unable to do so himself.

She said the development immediately raised suspicion, prompting her to reach out to her husband to confirm his safety.

"I tried calling him several times, but his line was unreachable.

The last time his phone was active was around 8:35 p.m., and since then, it has been off. I have been living in fear and confusion," she added.

Theresa further alleged that information available to her suggested that her husband was last sighted at a military facility in Asokoro, Abuja, where he was reportedly blindfolded and subjected to harsh conditions.

"I was told he was taken to a military facility and treated in a way no human being deserves. If this is true, then something is terribly wrong. My husband is not a criminal," she said.

Calling on the Federal Government to urgently intervene, she maintained that her husband is not involved in any criminal activity, describing him as a committed activist whose engagements have largely been centered on civil advocacy and social justice.

"All I want is for my husband to come back home safely. If he has done anything wrong, let the authorities come out openly and follow due process. Keeping him incommunicado is unacceptable," she appealed.

Also speaking at the press briefing, an activist, Peter Ogbudu, claimed that there were credible indications linking Chidiebere's disappearance to his recent social media posts.

He said the missing activist had recently raised concerns over the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel, including allegations of poor feeding among troops in Maiduguri, and had also commented on the reported killing of a corps member in Dei-Dei, Abuja, allegedly by military personnel, an incident the Army described as an accidental discharge.

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Ogbudu warned against what he described as a growing climate of fear, where citizens risk harassment or arrest for expressing dissenting views or advocating for justice. He stressed that such actions, if true, undermine democratic principles and the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

He therefore called on the relevant military authorities to immediately confirm the whereabouts of Justice Mark Chidiebere and, if in custody, ensure his prompt and unconditional release.