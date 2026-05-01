Nigeria: APC Extends Sale, Submission of Forms to Monday, Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has extended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms, as well as the submission of completed forms for the 2027 general elections to Monday and Tuesday.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) took the decision at at its meeting held on Thursday at the Party's National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the NWC meeting, the party's Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, said the extension became necessary because of the public holiday observed nationwide on Friday and to accommodate the high level of interest from aspirants.

Previously, the sale of forms was scheduled to run from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2, 2026, while the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Monday, May 4, 2026.

"The NWC met and we took some decisions. I wish to announce that the sales of nominations forms which should have ended on Saturday, May 2nd 2026 for offices have now been extended till Midnight of Monday, May 4th 2026.

"Also, the submission of forms which was to be Saturday now has been extended till Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 while screening will now takes place on Wednesday, May 6th 2026.

"As you all know there is a public holiday on Friday and we have been getting calls from all the states, so that is the major reason we are shifting the date so as to give room to all members willing to obtain nomination forms," Meseko stated.