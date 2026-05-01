Liberia: Sirleaf Says 'Filthy' Monrovia Reflects Governance Failures Under Boakai

MONROVIA -- Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has delivered a blunt assessment of conditions in the capital, describing Monrovia as "filthy" and warning that its state reflects deeper governance and accountability concerns under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Speaking on Truth FM on April 30, Sirleaf said the visible deterioration of the city signals broader failures in coordination, priorities and public management.

"This city is filthy," she said. "I drive through it from time to time and I'm ashamed."

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'Filthy' Capital Raises Governance Questions

Sirleaf linked the condition of Monrovia directly to how governance is being translated into everyday realities for citizens, arguing that sanitation challenges go beyond cleanliness to reflect systemic issues.

"When they drive through our cities, they leave from here and say so much terrible things about the country," she said, warning that Liberia's international image is being undermined.

Her comments place renewed scrutiny on the Boakai administration's handling of urban management at a time when the government is seeking to deepen international partnerships.

Sanitation as Jobs Opportunity

The former president said addressing Monrovia's sanitation crisis could serve as a practical intervention to tackle youth unemployment while restoring dignity to the capital.

"This is an opportunity," Sirleaf said, suggesting that organized cleanup efforts could create jobs and improve living conditions simultaneously.

She also criticized what she described as misplaced priorities, pointing to the proliferation of billboards and posters across the city.

"We don't need it," she said, urging authorities to focus on interventions that directly impact citizens' lives.

Calls for Accountability, Due Process

Beyond sanitation, Sirleaf raised concerns about corruption and accountability, emphasizing the need for stronger enforcement and institutional independence.

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Calls for Accountability, Due Process

Sirleaf warned that while corruption has long been a national challenge, the current environment demands greater transparency and respect for due process.

"We should not be sensational," she said. "Find the evidence and follow the law."

She stressed that integrity institutions must be allowed to operate independently if meaningful progress is to be achieved.

Concerns Over Free Speech and Political Climate

Sirleaf also weighed in on the expulsion of former Representative Yekeh Kolubah, cautioning against punitive actions that could undermine democratic principles.

"I don't think this is the way to go," she said. "I don't think someone should be expelled because of freedom of speech."

"I certainly do not think it should be a reason for someone to bear such penalty," she added.

She underscored that dissent and criticism are essential components of democracy.

"Freedom of speech is something that we must respect. That's what makes good governance," Sirleaf said.

Unity, Youth and Social Services Under Spotlight

The former president called for greater national unity and inclusiveness, warning against governance approaches that leave segments of the population feeling excluded.

"We must see ourselves as one," she said.

She also highlighted persistent challenges in education, employment and healthcare, stressing the need for investment in human capacity.

"You cannot talk about employment without training people," she said.

Sirleaf noted that while progress has been made in healthcare, more work is needed to strengthen the system and prepare for future crises.

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Questions Over Resource Management

Turning to economic governance, Sirleaf questioned whether Liberia is fully benefiting from its natural resources, pointing to concerns about transparency and oversight.

"Are we getting the benefit from our resources?" she asked.

She also maintained caution on regional issues, including border tensions, noting she would not engage without adequate information.

"You don't just get involved because you're a former leader," she said.

A Sharp Signal to Current Leadership

Throughout the interview, Sirleaf emphasized responsibility at both leadership and citizen levels, arguing that national progress depends on discipline, accountability and clear priorities.

Her remarks mark one of her most pointed public critiques in recent times, sharpening focus on whether the current administration is translating policy into visible improvements on the ground--starting with the capital city itself.