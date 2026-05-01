Nigeria's Fidelity Bank not offering training or grants with country's youth agricultural scheme

IN SHORT: Online claims that Fidelity Bank has partnered with the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme to provide Nigerian youths with training and grants of up to N500,000 are false.

Posts circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claim that Fidelity Bank, in partnership with the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), is offering training and grants of up to N500,000 (about US$370) to young people.

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YEIDEP, launched in 2024 and run by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, aims to reduce unemployment, boost food security and diversify the economy beyond oil.

Fidelity Bank is among the Nigerian financial institutions that have been linked to the programme.

One version of the claim reads: "Fidelity Bank, in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, is inviting applications for the YEIDEP Program aimed at empowering Nigerian youth through funding, training, and enterprise support. Benefits: N300k-N500k non-repayable grant".

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But is Fidelity Bank offering such a training and grant scheme in partnership with YEIDEP? We checked.

No evidence of training or grant scheme

A review of the bank's official website and social media pages shows no announcement of such a scheme. We were unable to access YEIDEP's website to verify the claim.

But there has also been no coverage of anything like this in credible local media, which would be expected if the offer were genuine.

While YEIDEP does include benefits such as grants of up to N500,000, Fidelity Bank's role is limited. It is one of several partner banks used to enrol beneficiaries after they register on the official platform.

Media reports also quoted YEIDEP programme lead Kennedy Iyere, dismissing similar claims, stating there was no such partnership or grant offer.

He added that all official updates were shared only through the ministry's channels and reputable news outlets.

Nigerians are advised to ignore the claim and verify such offers through official sources.

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There is no evidence that Fidelity Bank is partnering with YEIDEP to run any training or offer grants.

The false claim was also shared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.