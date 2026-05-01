Gambia Makes Progress in World Press Freedom Index

Gambia is ranked 46 in the World Press Freedom Index released this 30 April 2026 by RSF. In comparison to 2025, the country has gained 12 places with 3.94 points, from last year's 58th position in the world and 10th in Africa.

Gambia is now the 8th African country in Africa in terms of press freedom. It has particularly gained points in the social, economic and security sectors (23 places up in the security ranking.)

"However, the country is still in the problematic zone and we call on authorities to work and consult with media stakeholders to build a strong media environment," said Sadibou Marong Director of RSF in sub-Sahara Africa.

"We have been concerned about Government's proposal for a mandatory, state-controlled registration system for journalists, online media outlets and social media users."

RSF still calls for independent regulation, stressing that the right to inform the public must not be contingent on government authorisation.

The fact that draconian media laws passed under Yahya Jammeh remain in effect and still carry prison sentences for journalists "is still problematic".