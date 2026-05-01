Gambia Intensifies Fight Against Cervical Cancer As Nation Marks Africa Vaccination Week

The Gambia on Friday joined countries across the continent in commemorating Africa Vaccination Week with renewed calls for stronger immunisation efforts and increased public awareness on the importance of vaccines, particularly the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine aimed at protecting girls against cervical cancer.

The national commemoration, organised by the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), other United Nations agencies and health partners, brought together health officials, development partners, media practitioners and stakeholders to reaffirm commitment toward protecting communities against vaccine-preventable diseases.

This year's observance, held under the theme: "Every Generation, Vaccines Work," runs from 24th to 30th April and places special attention on adolescent girls aged between 9 and 14 years, who are the primary target for HPV vaccination.

The week-long campaign seeks to raise awareness on the life-saving benefits of vaccines, strengthen immunisation systems and address barriers hindering vaccine uptake across Africa.

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Speaking at the event, Sidat Fofana, Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, underscored the growing importance of vaccination as health challenges continue to evolve.

He explained that while immunisation programmes initially focused mainly on children, health authorities are now expanding efforts to include mothers and adolescent girls as part of broader disease prevention strategies.

"When we started the immunisation programme, the focus was mainly on children," he said. "Along the way, we included mothers, and now we are targeting another very important segment of the population -- adolescent girls -- to protect them from a terrible disease that has proven itself to be one of the leading causes of death among women in this country."

Mr. Fofana described HPV as a devastating disease affecting women and girls across communities, while stressing that stronger collaboration with partners remains critical in the fight against cervical cancer.

"To protect society effectively, we need the support of everyone," he added. "Immunisation is becoming more and more complex and the role of partners cannot be overemphasised."

He also commended the continuous support from development partners, ministries and the media in promoting vaccination campaigns across the country.

"Vaccination is not only about childhood vaccines," he reminded participants. "We now provide adolescent vaccines as well because prevention must cover every stage of life."

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Oumie Njie, Immunization Officer at World Health Organization, described Africa Vaccination Week as an important opportunity to reaffirm collective commitment to safeguarding lives through immunisation.

"We know vaccinations have gone beyond childhood vaccination," Dr. Njie stated. "This year's theme reminds us that vaccines are not just one-time interventions, but lifetime protection mechanisms that safeguard people across generations."

She highlighted cervical cancer prevention as one of the key priorities of this year's campaign, noting that cervical cancer remains among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in The Gambia.

According to her, WHO, alongside other UN agencies and partners, continues to provide both financial and technical support to the Ministry of Health to ensure that all eligible girls within the target age group are vaccinated.

"WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health with funding and technical assistance to ensure that every eligible child between the ages of nine and 13 years is vaccinated," she said.

Dr. Njie further reassured the public that the HPV vaccine is safe, effective and capable of preventing serious diseases with just a single dose.

She urged parents, teachers, community leaders and the media to help strengthen public trust in vaccines and intensify awareness creation during the observance.

Launching the event on behalf of the Minister for Health, Fatoumatta Koma, Deputy Director of Health Services, described the occasion as more than a ceremonial gathering.

"This is not just a ceremony," she declared. "It is a celebration of lives saved, disabilities prevented and futures protected because of one of humanity's greatest achievements- immunisation."

She reflected on the tremendous progress made through vaccination over the decades, noting that previous generations lived through devastating outbreaks of diseases such as polio and measles.

"Our grandparents witnessed children crippled by polio," she said. "Our parents feared measles wiping out entire villages. Today, our children are protected through safe and effective vaccines."

According to her, since the establishment of the Expanded Programme on Immunization in 1979, vaccines have crossed "every generation, every border, every community and every barrier."

"Vaccines do work," she stressed. "With support from Gavi and our development partners, we have introduced the HPV vaccine to protect our daughters from cervical cancer."

Mrs. Koma observed that this year's Africa Vaccination Week comes at a critical time when The Gambia is scaling up HPV vaccination efforts for girls aged 9 to 14 years nationwide.

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"This vaccine is a powerful tool in preventing cervical cancer, a disease affecting many women in our communities," she stated. "Through schools, community engagement and strong partnerships, we must ensure that every eligible child is reached and protected."

She, however, expressed concern over the number of "zero-dose"children who have never received any form of vaccination describing the situation as a serious public health challenge requiring urgent intervention.

She therefore called on parents and guardians to take advantage of available vaccination services and encourage their children to receive the necessary doses.

The event also featured a detailed power-point presentation highlighting gains made in the country's fight against HPV, ongoing challenges and strategies aimed at improving vaccination coverage across communities.

Health officials believe increasing awareness, strengthening trust in vaccines and expanding access to immunisation services remain essential to protecting future generations from preventable diseases.

As Africa Vaccination Week continues, authorities say the campaign serves as a reminder that vaccines remain one of the most effective public health interventions in saving lives, reducing disease outbreaks and building healthier communities across the continent.