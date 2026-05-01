Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Committee for 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit

The federal government on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the Joint Planning Committee for the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES32) jointly hosted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the federal government through the federal ministry of budget and economic planning and scheduled to hold in Abuja in October this year.

Speaking while inaugurating the Committee, the minister of state at the ministry of budget and economic planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite underscored the relevance of effective public-private collaboration which have proven to be drivers of economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

"In Nigeria, the Summit platform stands as a compelling example of what can be achieved when both sectors align their efforts towards a common national vision.

The Committee is composed of individuals drawn from both the public and private sectors, selected based on your expertise, experience and commitment to national development," she said.

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On the terms of reference, she noted that "The Joint Planning Committee will operate under a collaborative framework, jointly coordinated by the public sector through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and private sector through the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

"The committee will also ensure that the Summit addresses critical and forward-looking issues that are central to our national development priorities. This will be instrumental in advancing the objectives of the National Development Plan 2026-2030 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050," she added.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Dr. Tayo Aduloju noted that some key recommendations from the last summit have already been set in motion by government, while recalling the early years of the Summit which has led to reforms including the pension reforms of 2004 by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He further stated that "This year's summit serves as a melting point for critical conversations to chart a path for Nigeria's economic growth and transformation."