Nigeria: Oyo Govt, FERMA Strengthen Collaboration On Road Maintenance

Oyo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to improve road infrastructure and ensure safer and motorable highways in the state.

The commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, who received the FERMA delegation led by the director, South-West Zone 1, Engr. Babatunde Longe, to the Oyo State Public Works and Transport Secretariat, Ibadan, reiterated the state government's commitment to building durable, safe and economically viable road infrastructure.

The commissioner, who spoke through the permanent secretary of the ministry, Prince Adenrele Adegoke Imran, explained that the present administration places a high premium on strategic partnerships, a proactive maintenance culture and the adoption of modern engineering solutions to tackle road challenges across the state.

He added that the Ministry focused on improving interconnectivity between urban and rural communities, reducing travel time, enhancing road safety and supporting socio-economic growth.

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According to him, collaboration with FERMA will strengthen institutional capacity, promote effective resource utilisation and ensure timely and sustainable road maintenance practices.

He also highlighted the importance of data-driven planning, routine and periodic maintenance, and continuous engagement between federal and state stakeholders.

He stressed the need for greater synergy in addressing critical road infrastructure deficits, particularly on federal roads traversing the state, noting that the partnership would drive infrastructural development and improve road conditions across Oyo State.

Earlier, Longe reaffirmed FERMA's commitment to maintaining federal roads and expressed the agency's readiness to work closely with the Oyo State government in addressing pressing road concerns.

He added that the visit focused on areas of mutual interest, including joint planning, information sharing, and coordinated maintenance strategies to deliver sustainable public road infrastructure.