Nigeria: NEC Targets Total Polio Eradication, Adds Seven High-Risk States

The National Economic Council (NEC) has intensified efforts to eliminate polio in Nigeria, approving the expansion of its ad hoc committee on eradication to include seven additional high-risk states as part of a renewed push to stamp out the disease nationwide.

The newly added states--Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa--will now come under expanded political oversight to strengthen coordination, enhance accountability, and accelerate progress toward polio eradication.

The decision was taken at the 157th meeting of the NEC held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement by the media aide to the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, Council received a presentation on the ad hoc committee's work across the country and noted ongoing efforts, particularly to strengthen political commitment and coordination in the fight to eradicate the disease.

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Most significantly, NEC noted that a second group of 12 states--Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Yobe, Kwara, and Nasarawa--will commence vaccination efforts from 2 May.

As part of its resolutions, Council directed state governments to ensure targeted support and oversight to guarantee that all eligible children are covered during the immunisation campaign. It is also urged that regular updates on the progress of the exercise be provided.

NEC further approved expanding the ad hoc committee to include the seven additional high-risk states, noting that this would strengthen coordination, enhance accountability, and accelerate progress toward polio eradication nationwide.