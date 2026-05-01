Nigeria: Jos North Killings - 4 Suspects Plead Not Guilty, Case Adjourned Till 8 May

Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau state capital, on Thursday remanded four suspects in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) over their alleged involvement in the March 2026 killings in the Anguwan Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area.

LEADERSHIP reports that the suspects Isa Umar Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar (aka Auwalu Dogo) and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim (alias Yaroro), among others, were arraigned before Justice Gidelia FomYom at Court 9.

They are facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and terrorism, filed by the State Attorney-General, Philemon Daffi, under the Plateau State Penal Code Law, 2017.

At the resumed proceedings, the charges were read to the defendants through an interpreter, after which they all pleaded not guilty.

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The prosecution maintained that the defendants conspired to carry out attacks that led to significant loss of lives across several locations.

"The state maintained that the group conspired to carry out the attacks that resulted in significant loss of life across several local government areas," the court heard.

The killings, which occurred on 28 March, reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 30 persons, including children, in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North LGA.

The matter was adjourned till 8 May 2026, following an application by defence counsel, who sought more time to confer with their clients, noting that they had only met the defendants on the day of arraignment.

A disagreement, however, arose over the suspects' custody. While defence counsel urged the court to remand them in a correctional facility to ensure adequate access, the Attorney-General insisted on their continued detention in DSS custody, citing ongoing investigations into the alleged terrorism offences.

Justice FomYom, in his ruling, held that the gravity of the case warranted the defendants' remand in DSS custody. He, however, directed that the defence team be granted unhindered access to their clients.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, the Attorney-General reiterated that the nature of the charges necessitated strict detention as investigations continue.

Also speaking, lead defence counsel, Mustapha Saliu, expressed satisfaction with the court's directive, assuring that the defence team would diligently pursue the case to its conclusion.