Kenya: Gachagua - Workers Have Nothing to Celebrate This Labour Day

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing critique of the government,in his Labor Day message, saying Kenyan workers have little to celebrate as they grapple with shrinking incomes, rising taxes, and a deteriorating economy.

In a statement, Gachagua said workers across the world mark Labour Day in recognition of their contributions and in solidarity with one another, but argued that the situation in the country paints a starkly different picture.

He said Kenyan workers are burdened by heavy taxation, stagnant wages and a rising cost of living, leaving many struggling to make ends meet despite working harder than ever.

"Today, workers in Kenya gather in pain and disrespect; they stand at the intersection of a mutilated payslip and a dwindling economy," Gachagua said.

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"They are overworked, overtaxed and underpaid, besides being disrespected,"he added.

The former Deputy President positioned himself as an ally of the country's workforce, declaring his support for workers in what he described as an ongoing struggle for dignity and economic justice.

"To the Kenyan worker, today I stand with you in struggle, recognition and solidarity," he said.

Gachagua also linked the plight of workers to the 2027 General Election, framing the poll as a decisive moment for the country's economic future.

He said efforts had already begun to "liberate" workers from what he termed punitive deductions and eroded earnings.

"We started a journey to liberate your payslip and give you dignity in the end. The cause is on, and your future stands on trial on August 10, 2027," he said.

Gachagua said the country must restore dignity to labour, insisting that many Kenyan workers have little reason to celebrate this year's Labour Day.

"We must get back our worker. Besides, I know there is nothing to celebrate today," he said.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the Nation in marking the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the government, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has completed all logistical arrangements.

"I'm pleased to report that we are fully ready to host the nation," he said, adding that all key arrangements had been put in place to ensure a successful celebration.

The Labour Day event is marked annually to honour workers and recognise their contribution to national development.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said over the weekend that unions are pushing for the pay rise to cushion workers against the rising fuel prices, the cost of transport, food and other basic goods.

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"If the prices of fuel and petroleum products go up, we, as workers' representatives, are left with no option but to negotiate for better salaries. And that is what we are doing. Right now we are negotiating for a salary increase, and we are hopeful that the President will increase salaries during this year's Labour Day," he said.

Mutua invited Kenyans from across the country to attend the celebrations, saying the event will provide an opportunity to reflect on the dignity of labour and the role of workers in driving economic growth.

This year's celebrations because it is the first time government officials, labour leaders, and workers from various sectors will be convening away from the capital city in a show of unity and recognition of the country's workforce.