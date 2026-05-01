Kenya: 'Hang in There, Zakayo Must Go' - Sifuna Tells Workers in Labour Day Message

Nairobi — ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna used this year's Labour Day to deliver a brief but politically charged message to Kenyan workers.

In a post shared on X, the Nairobi Senator encouraged workers to remain resilient amid ongoing economic challenges.

"On this #LabourDay our message to the Kenyan Workers is simple. Hang in there." However, the message quickly took a political turn with the addition of the phrase "One more, Zakayo ashuke," Sifuna stated.

The phrase "Zakayo ashuke," is widely interpreted statement that underscores growing political dissatisfaction among sections of Kenyans regarding taxation and the cost of living.

Labour Day, marked annually on May 1st, is traditionally a moment to celebrate workers' contributions and address labor-related concerns.

Sifuna's statement come at a time when Kenya's economic growth eased slightly in 2025.

The latest Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), shows that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 4.6 per cent in 2025, down marginally from a revised 4.7 per cent growth recorded in 2024.

The report shows Agriculture, which a key pillar of the economy, posted slower growth of 2.8 per cent in 2025, weighed down by erratic weather patterns and structural inefficiencies.

Manufacturing also showed signs of strain, with sector growth easing compared to the previous year, partly due to contraction in agro-based industries.