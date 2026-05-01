Liberia Targets $200m Rice Import Bill With Major Seed Sector Overhaul

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has issued a strong appeal to development partners and private investors to urgently accelerate investment in Liberia's seed sector, warning that the country's food security ambitions will remain out of reach without a functional seed system.

Speaking on Thursday at the Liberia Seed Sector Investment Roundtable in Monrovia, Dr. Nuetah said the moment to act is now, stressing that Liberia already has the land, farmers, and market demand needed to transform agriculture.

"The second-best time to plant a tree is now," he said. "The land is ready. The farmers are ready. The demand is clear."

He emphasized that the critical missing link in Liberia's agricultural transformation is not land or labor, but access to certified, high-quality seeds.

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Dr. Nuetah placed the country's rice dependency at the center of his warning, noting that Liberia spends about US$200 million annually on rice imports while domestic production meets only 39 percent of national demand.

He said the gap reflects structural weaknesses in the agricultural system rather than environmental limitations.

"For too long, our farmers have relied on recycled, low-quality planting materials," he said. "Poor seed guarantees poor outcomes -- low yields, limited incomes, and persistent food insecurity."

Citing national data, he noted that more than 30 percent of households depend on agriculture, yet nearly half of the population remains food insecure. Rural households, he added, spend up to 74 percent of their income on food.

He argued that improved seed varieties could significantly change agricultural productivity, pointing out that modern varieties can mature in about 90 days compared to five to six months for traditional crops.

This, he said, could enable farmers to harvest up to three times a year on the same land.

"That means more food on our tables, more income in the hands of our farmers, and greater stability for our nation," he said.

Dr. Nuetah also highlighted what he described as a growing institutional and policy foundation for agricultural reform, centered on the government's Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda.

He said the initiative focuses on mechanization hubs, irrigation systems, research, and nationwide seed distribution.

He emphasized that international support over the years has not been wasted, crediting development partners for laying the groundwork for the current phase of scaling up.

"Not one dollar. Not one program. Not one mission has been wasted," he said. "All of it has compounded into something real."

At the center of this "real" progress, he said, is the establishment of the Seed Development and Certification Agency, Liberia's first national seed regulatory authority.

The agency is responsible for registering seed companies, certifying production, inspecting fields, and ensuring seed quality standards.

He acknowledged contributions from several partners, including the European Union's Seeds4Liberia initiative implemented with AfricaRice, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), and WorldFish, which helped establish ECOWAS-aligned certification systems.

He also cited the African Development Bank for supporting a Seed Roadmap and Investment Plan, and AGRA for strengthening private seed enterprises and diagnostics tools.

Additional support, he said, has come from the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Food Programme (WFP), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), as well as partners from Ireland, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Chinese cooperation.

Reinforcing the government's position, Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, speaking on behalf of President Joseph N. Boakai said Liberia is shifting away from aid dependency toward investment-driven agricultural growth.

"We are here to mobilize capital, not to appeal for charity," she said. "The government's fiscal space is limited. That is why we are proactively engaging development finance institutions, bilateral donors, and private investors to bridge the investment gap in our seed system."

She added that the government is focused on presenting "bankable opportunities" rather than abstract potential, particularly in rice, vegetables, and cereals.

"My presence here today is to showcase and unlock value," she said. "We are moving beyond talking about potential to presenting bankable opportunities."

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Dr. Nuetah further told participants that Liberia is no longer seeking general support but targeted investment in concrete priorities within the seed sector value chain.

While he outlined four priority areas for investment, the detailed components were not specified in the provided remarks.

Development partners at the roundtable jointly pledged to support implementation of Liberia's National Seed Roadmap and Investment Plan, committing to mobilize financing, technical assistance, and coordinated partnerships aimed at strengthening seed production, certification systems, distribution networks, and policy reforms.

They noted that a functional seed system is central to reducing food imports, improving productivity, enhancing climate resilience, and expanding rural employment opportunities.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Nuetah underscored the broader significance of seed system reform for national transformation.

"Certified seeds offer one of the most powerful pathways to transformation -- raising productivity, increasing incomes, and restoring dignity to farming households," he said.