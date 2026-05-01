Liberia: Sirleaf Laments 'Filthy' State of Capital

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's statements on Monrovia's cleanliness have triggered discussions about city management.

The former Liberian leader told host Oneil Robert that she felt ashamed of the city's poor condition. She warned that this decay is hurting Liberia's image abroad.

"This city is filthy. The city is filthy; it's dirty. I drive through it from time to time. I'm ashamed," Madam Sirleaf stated bluntly.

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Her worries stem from the gap between Liberia's foreign policy goals and its actual capabilities. According to the former President, rundown cities are the first thing foreign delegates notice at summits.

"When they drive through our cities, they must leave from here and say so many terrible things about the country," she remarked. "There is no need for that."

The ex-President noted the rise of many billboards and posters, often without rules, that now cover the city's views and walkways. These setups helped a few, she thought, but she was unsure if they hurt the country's looks and the public's benefit.

"We don't need it," she said, referring to the excess of posters. "It's just providing some income to somebody... but we need to do something about cleaning the city."

We also talked about unauthorized businesses setting up shop on public sidewalks. Madam Sirleaf argued that greater accountability should be required from the owners of these structures. "Those who just have these structures that they build on the sidewalks... they have the responsibility to help clean them up."

The ex-President thought cleaning the city should be a lasting opportunity for young people, not just a short-term gig.

She argued that urban maintenance offers job creation but requires a fundamental shift in how citizens think.

"It does more than just create part-time jobs for [the youth]. It is also my responsibility. You can't just throw dirt around everywhere," Sirleaf emphasized. Cleanliness, in her view, was a duty for all citizens and businesses, not solely the government's job.

A common view among city officials is that Monrovia's standing is crucial for the country's safety and economic well-being. The speakers suggested a multi-step plan to revive the city's charm. "Sustainable Employment" is a component of this plan. Shifting from temporary cleanup projects to permanent, dignified jobs in city maintenance for the youth.

As Liberia seeks to host more international events and attract foreign investment, the former president's words serve as a wake-up call. Upgrading the city's look and infrastructure is essential for national pride and global standing.

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"We can do much better to make [the city clean]," she concluded, leaving the challenge at the feet of both the government and the governed.