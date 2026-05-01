Liberians in California Celebrate Landmark Visit By President Boakai

A dispatch from the United States of America (USA) says, the Liberian community across California marked a historic and deeply symbolic moment last week as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. paid an official visit, engaging with diaspora leaders and reaffirming ties between Liberia and its citizens abroad.

Leading the coordination on behalf of four Liberian chapters in the state was Ms Madia K. Moore, President of the Liberian Association of Northern California. In a special statement, Moore described the visit as both a professional honor and a deeply personal milestone for Liberians living in the United States.

The President's arrival on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Sacramento International Airport set the tone for a series of well-organized engagements. Diaspora representatives welcomed him with formal protocol, reflecting what Moore called the "discipline, unity, and organizational strength" of Liberians in California.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, the delegation accompanied President Boakai to Sacramento State University, where he held a town hall meeting with members of the diaspora. The session created space for open dialogue on Liberia's development priorities and highlighted the role of Liberians abroad in shaping the country's future.

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"The discussion was not just ceremonial, it was strategic," Moore noted, emphasizing that the exchange focused on shared responsibility and national progress.

In the days that followed, Madam Moore also served on the planning committee for the 34th Annual Peace Awards, where President Boakai was honored for his leadership and commitment to peace and democratic governance. The event brought together leaders and stakeholders dedicated to advancing stability and unity, values closely tied to Liberia's ongoing national journey.

For many in attendance, however, the visit went beyond official meetings and ceremonies. It became a powerful reminder of identity and connection.

"This was more than a formal occasion," Moore said. "It was a reunion of the spirit and a celebration of who we are as Liberians, no matter where we live."

Madam Moore described the emotional significance of welcoming the President not just as a head of state, but a symbol of home. According to her, members of the diaspora carry Liberia with them in their sacrifices, aspirations, and continued hope for a stronger nation.

President Boakai's presence, she said, sent a clear message that the diaspora remains an essential partner in Liberia's future. "It shows that our voices are heard, our contributions are valued, and our role in nation-building matters."

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The visit is being hailed as a milestone for Liberians in California, reinforcing unity among diaspora communities while strengthening international connections with their home country.

As the engagements concluded, Moore expressed optimism about what lies ahead: a Liberia defined by opportunity, dignity, and progress--built not only by those at home, but also by those abroad who continue to invest in its future.

Receiving the 2026 Award, President Joseph N. Boakai shared Liberia's historical journey from conflict to sustained peace and called on all nations to echo the call for global Peace, asserting that all of Liberia's post conflict democratic transition has become possible because the nation believes that sustainable peace must rest on fairness, inclusion, and respect for the rule of law.

The President stated that the Liberian nation's journey to recovery demonstrates transformation and as such Liberia is going to use her tenure (2026-2027) at the United Nations Security Council to promote dialogue, strengthen diplomacy and advocate corporations. As guest of honor, the Liberian Chief Executive called on governments across Africa to go beyond simply ending conflict through aggressive prevention, intimating that Africa is a world where wealthy people are scared with about seventy percent (70%) of South Sahara Africa are young people, Africa face a demographic reality that presents both opportunity and serious risk.