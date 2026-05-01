Liberia: Criminal Conviction Bars Kuoh As LFA Election Committee Unveils Final Candidates List

The Liberia Football Association's Independent Electoral Committee has ruled presidential aspirant Cassell A. Kuoh ineligible to contest the May 2026 LFA elections, citing association statutes that bar anyone convicted of a criminal offense from seeking office.

The committee said Articles 45.4 and 58.1 of the LFA Statutes disqualify any person "found guilty of a criminal offense" from contesting for the presidency, vice presidency or executive committee positions.

Kuoh acknowledged a prior criminal conviction during a hearing, the committee said, and public records and media reports confirmed he was convicted in the United States.

The committee said completion of a sentence or restoration of civil rights does not remove the disqualification under the statutes, and that only Liberia's Supreme Court has authority to invalidate the provisions.

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The committee also noted that a Civil Law Court previously ruled Kuoh could contest, but said that decision did not declare the statutes unconstitutional. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

"Articles 45.4 and 58.1 remain valid and binding until the Supreme Court rules otherwise," the committee said.

The committee said the ruling was necessary to uphold integrity standards and preserve public confidence in football governance.

In a separate ruling, the committee disqualified Sekou V. Keita from contesting for the Individual Beach Soccer Teams representative seat. While Keita reportedly met several eligibility requirements, the committee said his nomination did not comply with mandatory provisions under the election rules.

The disqualifications mean incumbent President Mustapha I. Raji will contest unopposed for the third consecutive time as head of the federation. Raji was first elected without opposition in 2018 and again ran uncontested in 2022.

Incumbent women's representative Jodie Marian Reid Seton will face a challenge from former Executive Committee members Rochelle G.D. Woodson and Kaddieyatu Darrah Findley, who is seeking a return to football administration after several years away.

Current first and second vice presidents Sekou W. Konneh and Saye-Taayor Adolphus Dolo, along with seven other incumbent executive committee members, will face challengers that include LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh and Lofa County Sen. Momo Cyrus.

Twenty-three candidates will vie for 13 executive committee seats. They are Anthony Z. Deinuka, Seiwon T. Seidi, Momo T. Cyrus, Sekou W. Konneh, Christian Weah Sr., Pawala Janyan, Hilary P. Sackie, Pokah K. Roberts, Tickly D. Monkoney Jr., Ivan G. Brown, Kai Farley, Saye-Taayor Adolphus Dolo, Kelvin M. Bayoh, Ansu V.S. Dulleh, Amos Tweh, Ignatius M. Boakai, Emmett Blayee, James Nimene, Cllr. K. Jlayteh Sayor, Wilmot F. Smith, Emmett Roacher Glassco, Elvis H. Sirleaf and Civicus Siokin Barsi-Giah.

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The 13 elected members will be joined by two additional members co-opted by the president to complete a 15-member executive committee.