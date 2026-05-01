Liberia: Storm Ravages Nimba Village, Leaves Over 200 Displaced

A devastating storm has destroyed more than 30 homes in Younlay Town, District 3, Nimba County, leaving over 200 residents homeless and prompting urgent calls for national government intervention.

The disaster, which struck the community two days ago, ripped roofs off houses, damaged properties, and forced families including women and children--to sleep in the open without shelter. Authorities say the scale of destruction has overwhelmed the affected community, with immediate relief now critical.

Speaking in an interview with the The Liberian Investigator, District 3 Representative Nehker E. Gaye described the situation as "devastating," stressing that urgent action is needed to assist displaced residents.

"More than 30 homes were affected. Some were completely destroyed, while others had their roofs blown off into nearby bushes," Rep. Gaye said. "As we speak, many of our people are homeless and have spent two nights outside. This is now going into a third night."

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According to him, the number of people impacted is significant, noting that extended families often live together in rural homes.

"In our communities, one house can contain multiple families. We are talking about more than 200 persons affected by this storm," he added.

Rep. Gaye said he has already engaged the National Disaster Management Agency, urging immediate intervention. He disclosed that he spoke with the agency's Executive Director, Ansu Dulleh, and forwarded images of the destruction to support rapid response efforts.

"I have formally communicated with the agency, and they have assured me that discussions are ongoing to address the situation," he noted.

The lawmaker also confirmed that he has informed the Superintendent of Nimba County and called on county authorities, along with national leaders, to coordinate a swift response.

Beyond government engagement, Rep. Gaye outlined immediate steps he is taking to provide relief. He said arrangements are underway to deliver essential materials to affected residents, including zinc roofing sheets, nails, planks, food supplies, and other basic items.

"As a representative, it is my duty to ensure that my people receive at least initial support while we continue to engage national authorities," he said. "We are mobilizing resources so that by tomorrow, some of these materials can begin reaching the community."

He emphasized that the recurring nature of such storms in the area raises deeper environmental concerns. The lawmaker is now calling for a joint assessment by the National Disaster Management Agency, the Forestry Development Authority, and the Environmental Protection Agency to determine why the region is frequently impacted.

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"We need a scientific assessment to understand why this area continues to experience such destructive storms," Rep. Gaye stated. "This will help us prevent future occurrences and better protect our people."

The urgency of intervention, he added, cannot be overstated. Many victims have lost not only their homes but also personal belongings, leaving them vulnerable to worsening conditions if help is delayed.

"This is a very difficult time for our people. Some families lost everything, and their living conditions are now extremely harsh," he said. "We are calling on the national government to act quickly to provide relief and help these families rebuild their lives."

Rep. Gaye also appealed to fellow leaders, including senators of Nimba County and citizens of the district, to contribute assistance in any form possible.

He urged individuals and organizations to support ongoing relief efforts, stressing that collective action is necessary to address the crisis.

"This is not just a district issue; it is a humanitarian concern," he said. "Our people need zinc, mattresses, food, and basic supplies. We must all come together to respond."