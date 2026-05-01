Liberia: Dujar University Graduates Urged to Stay Resilient As Budget Inclusion Calls Intensify

A Liberian health professional, Dr. Philip Davis, has challenged graduates of Liberia Dujar University College to embrace resilience as they prepare to navigate the realities of the country's demanding healthcare system.

Speaking over the weekend during the graduation ceremony of 29 students from the institution's health programs in Barnerville, Dr. Davis underscored the importance of perseverance in a sector often characterized by limited resources and high expectations. He told the graduates that resilience would be essential not only for personal growth but also for their ability to contribute meaningfully to national healthcare delivery.

"Resilience is key for you to remain focused and to meaningfully contribute to Liberia's healthcare delivery system," he said.

Dr. Davis expressed confidence in the preparedness of the graduates, noting that they have received the necessary training to function effectively as professional nurses. However, he cautioned that success in the field would require more than academic knowledge, urging them to demonstrate discipline, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to service.

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"You must serve with dedication and help transform Liberia's health sector into a more viable and responsive system," he added.

Beyond his message to the graduates, Dr. Davis used the platform to raise concerns about the welfare of health workers across the country. He called on the Government of Liberia to improve salaries and benefits for healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, whom he described as the backbone of the system.

According to him, despite their critical role in patient care and public health outcomes, many nurses continue to face poor compensation and difficult working conditions. He warned that failure to address these issues could undermine efforts to strengthen the healthcare system.

"Despite their critical role, nurses are still underpaid. This must change if we are serious about building a strong and effective healthcare system," he stressed.

Dr. Davis further noted that improving wages and working conditions would boost morale, increase productivity, and ultimately enhance the quality of healthcare services nationwide. He described current earnings for many health workers as inadequate and urged swift government intervention.

Meanwhile, the President of Liberia Dujar University College, Reverend Nathan Mahteh, used the occasion to make a strong appeal for government support, calling for the institution's inclusion in the national budget.

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Rev. Mahteh emphasized that such support would significantly advance the university's expansion plans and improve the overall learning environment. He explained that the institution currently relies heavily on tuition, which he said is insufficient to meet its growing operational and infrastructural demands.

"Government support will go a long way in helping us address the many challenges we face," he said.

As part of efforts to tackle immediate infrastructure needs, Rev. Mahteh announced plans for a fund drive aimed at completing the university's auditorium project. He disclosed that proceeds from the initiative would also be directed toward addressing other pressing needs within the institution.

"This initiative is crucial to strengthening our infrastructure and improving the quality of education we provide," he added.

The graduation ceremony not only marked a milestone for the students but also highlighted broader systemic challenges within Liberia's health and education sectors, reinforcing calls for sustained investment and reform.