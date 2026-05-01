Liberia: Cemesp Raises Alarm Over Press Freedom Backsliding As Liberia Marks World Press Freedom Day

The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP-Liberia) has called for urgent action to safeguard press freedom in Liberia, warning of growing threats to journalists despite notable gains made in recent years.

In a CEMESP statement issued to mark World Press Freedom Day, celebrated globally on May 3rd, 2026, under the theme "Shaping a Future of Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security," CEMESP said Liberia's progress toward a free and independent media environment remains fragile and at risk of reversal.

CEMESP acknowledged that Liberia has made important strides, particularly through the continued implementation of the Kamara Abdullai Kamara Act of Press Freedom, which decriminalized libel and strengthened legal protections for journalists. The organization noted that the country continues to enjoy a relatively open media space, where diverse opinions are expressed and critical reporting is largely tolerated.

The group also commended the Independent Information Commission of Liberia for what it described as its "splendid and consistent efforts" in promoting and popularizing the Freedom of Information (FOI) law across government institutions. According to CEMESP, the Commission's outreach and enforcement activities have significantly improved awareness and compliance with the FOI framework, contributing to greater transparency in public administration.

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However, despite these gains, CEMESP expressed deep concern over a series of press freedom violations recorded in 2025, describing them as indicative of a troubling pattern of intimidation and abuse against journalists.

The organization cited several cases, including the reported assault of journalist Moses Garzeawu of the BBC by officers of the Liberian National police while covering a sports match at the SKD Stadium in Monrovia, the threat of arrest and intimidation faced by Daily Observer Newspaper Managing Editor Bai Best and Reporter David Yates from Deputy Inspector General of Police Simeon Frank for the publication of a news story concerning the death of Boulevard Palace Hotel Manager Amwar Futloo, the kidnapping of Journalist Alex Yomie of Radio Lar in Nimba County by men believed to be from the Poro traditional Society, the harassment of journalist Frank Sainworla of the Public Trust Media Group by some officers of the Monrovia City Police who took his phone and deleted photos he had taken when the police were harassing female street peddlers, the intimidation and harassment of journalists Eric opa Doue and Methuselah Gaye of Rivercess county by Associate Magistrate Debah Zuku of the Rivercess Magisterial Court and the detention at Maryland central prison of journalist Edward Stemn by Associate Magistrate Nyemade Bedell for reporting a story that implicated the magistrate in allegations of bribery .

It also highlighted incidents of harassment against journalists reporting on illegal mining and land disputes in counties such as Nimba and Grand Bassa.

"These incidents, particularly outside Monrovia, point to the continued vulnerability of journalists and the persistence of impunity, where perpetrators of abuses are rarely held accountable," the statement said.

CEMESP further raised alarm over reported attempts by the government to amend the Kamara Abdullai Kamara Act of Press Freedom, warning that any move to weaken the law would undermine Liberia's democratic progress and erode protections for journalists.

In addition, the organization criticized what it described as growing violations of the Freedom of Information law. It pointed specifically to a recent warning issued by the Director General of the Civil Service Agency mandating civil servants to sign non- disclosure agreements, an action CEMESP said contradicts the intent of the FOI Act and threatens transparency.

The CEMESP World press Freedom day statement quotes its Executive Director Malcolm W. Joseph as saying "Liberia must move beyond legal commitments and ensure real protections for journalists".

Joseph added that attempts to weaken the Press Freedom Act and restrict access to information send troubling signals about the government's commitment to accountability.

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"A government that is serious about transparency must strengthen, and not undermine the institutions and laws that guarantee access to information and protect journalists," he said.

CEMESP is therefore calling on the government of Liberia to halt any regressive amendments to the KAK Act of press freedom, investigate and prosecute all attacks against journalists, and fully respect and implement the Freedom of Information Act. The organization also urged increased protection for journalists, particularly those operating in rural areas, and enhanced training for security personnel on media rights.

As Liberia joins the rest of the world in observance of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd 2026, CEMESP emphasized that a free and independent press remains essential to sustaining peace, protecting human rights, and promoting national development.

"Without a safe and vibrant media, democracy is weakened and public trust eroded," the organization warned.