Nigeria: Workers' Day - FCT Residents Decry Rising Cost of Living

As Nigeria marks Workers' Day, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lamented the rising cost of living, saying it is becoming increasingly difficult to survive despite their continued commitment to work.

Workers spoken to say while their daily routines remain unchanged, the value of their income has significantly declined. What once provided stability now barely meets basic needs, as inflation continues to drive up the cost of food, transportation and housing.

Christiana Egar, a trader, recalled when business was more profitable, noting that lower prices previously allowed her to buy and sell with ease. She said since 2023, rising costs have reduced her earnings and made it harder to cater for her family.

"I am a mother of four, and what I earn now is not enough. Life has become very difficult," she said.

Agada Jude said rising fuel prices have forced operators to increase fares, often leading to resistance from passengers.

Mary William, a single mother of four, said she makes about 5,000 daily from selling sachet water, but rising rent and school fees have left her struggling.

"Only one of my children is in school," she said.

The residents called for urgent economic interventions and policies that would ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians and improve living conditions.