Nigeria: Police Smash Robbery Syndicate, Recover Stolen Vehicles, Pistol in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate and recovered three stolen vehicles, along with a pistol, in coordinated intelligence-led operations.

The suspects--Hammed Olarewaju, Adedokun Ayinde and Adedokun Adewusi--were apprehended by detectives of the Anti-Robbery Squad following credible intelligence and sustained surveillance.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, who confirmed the development, said the operation was prompted by increasing reports of vehicle theft across parts of the state.

"The operation followed reports of vehicle theft, prompting a discreet and intelligence-led investigation by detectives of the unit," Babaseyi said.

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He explained that the investigation initially led to the arrest of Olarewaju, who was found in possession of a suspicious vehicle plate number, a breakthrough that exposed a wider criminal network.

"Further inquiry resulted in the arrest of Adedokun Ayinde, identified as the leader of a suspected armed robbery syndicate operating within parts of the state," he added.

Babaseyi disclosed that a Toyota Sienna earlier reported stolen was recovered during the operation, alongside a fabricated pistol believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

In a related development, he said a Toyota Corolla stolen in Ilaro was recovered from a suspect, Arowolo Taoreed, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The police spokesperson further revealed that Adewusi was arrested in connection with a separate armed robbery incident, leading to additional recoveries.

"Further investigation led to the recovery of a stolen 2017 Lexus RX 350 F-Sport vehicle traced to Abuja. A pistol recovered in Ajah, Lagos State, is also linked to the same criminal network," Babaseyi said.

According to him, preliminary findings indicate that the suspects are part of a coordinated syndicate involved in vehicle theft and armed robbery across Ogun State and neighbouring states.

He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover more stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their professionalism and reaffirmed the command's commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The command also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through its emergency lines, assuring that intelligence-driven policing would be sustained to dismantle criminal networks.