Nigeria: Imo Deputy Governor Implores Youths to Focus On Dreams

Deputy governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, has urged Imo youths to focus on their dreams and chosen vocations.

She gave the piece of advice at the Government House when the 8th Paragon Queen Nigeria, Miss Amarachi Victory Chinedu and her team visited her.

The deputy governor, impressed by the team's use of their talents to make positive impact, described them as a blessed generation.

She said Governor Hope Uzodimma is pleased that Imo youths are excelling and making waves across various fields of endeavour.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ekomaru stressed that the results are a testament to the enabling environment and opportunities created by the governor through different ministries, especially ministries of Youth Development and Talent Hunt; Youth and Sports; Digital Economy and E-Government; Tourism, Hospitality and Culture.

She advised youths to make their families and the state proud by being good ambassadors.

The deputy governor however, warned them against alcohol, drug abuse, and other vices that could derail and cut short their dreams.

She expressed satisfaction with the potentials of the beauty queen, whom she described as intelligent. "Your work in content creation, modeling, and your pet project shows you are not only creative but intelligent. Keep it up, and do not allow your status to get into your head, as pride comes before a fall," she stated.

Earlier, the 8th Paragon Queen Nigeria, Miss Amarachi Victory Chinedu thanked the deputy governor for the opportunity to visit. She said they came to present the crown she won to the Governor and Government of Imo State through the Deputy Governor.

The queen noted that although she won the crown, it belongs to the state.

She also informed the deputy governor of her pet project, which runs advocacy for self-discovery among young people, anchored on pain, passion, processing, and potential, and stressed her belief that "no human is born empty but with a gift."

The manager of the pageant, Adaakolam Ozumba, disclosed that Queen Amarachi represented Imo State at the national Paragon Beauty Show in Port Harcourt and won the crown for the state in a highly contested event aimed to promote beauty, talent and purpose.

The principal secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor,. Mr. John Njoku, the director of Administration and Finance, Dr. Linda Ogbu and other principal officers were present during the visit.