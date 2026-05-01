Nigeria: Supreme Court Throws Mark-Led Adc a Lifeline, Voids Status Quo Order

Invalidates Ibadan PDP Convention PDP factions clash over interpretation of judgement | INEC Re-lists David Mark as ADC National Chairman

By Chibuzo Ukaibe and Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by David Mark got relief yesterday after the Supreme Court of Nigeria judgement invalidated the status quo ante bellum that led to the faction's delisting by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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The apex court vacated the ante bellum order issued by the Court of Appeal but directed that the matter be returned to the trial court for continuation of the substantive suit filed by the Bala Nafiu Gombe faction over the party's leadership.

Meanwhile, warring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camps returned to the trenches following the Supreme Court ruling on their leadership crisis.

The apex court, in its ruling, nullified last year's Ibadan National Convention which produced the Tanimu Turaki-led executive.

It also upheld the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and other key members of the Nyesom Wike-backed national executive.

While the Wike-backed camp insisted that the verdict puts it in charge of the party, the party's Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Adolphus Wabara, declared that the judgement invalidated both leaderships, thereby leaving the BoT in charge.

The Wabara-led BoT is aligned with the Turaki group, while the BoT of the Wike-backed faction is led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

However, shortly after the verdict, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, along with members of the Turaki-led camp, held an emergency meeting in Abuja.

Apex Court Ruling

The Supreme Court, in a split judgement, nullified the 2025 National Convention of the PDP held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The apex court also voided the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which led to the derecognition of the David Mark-led faction of the ADC by INEC.

Shortly after the judgment, lawyers hailed the Supreme Court for what they described as a timely intervention. According to them, the court has continued to live up to expectations when called upon.

Abdul Balogun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the judgment allows parties to address the matter on its merits. He noted that the Supreme Court made the right decision in adjudicating the appeal filed by the ADC.

On the PDP ruling, he advised the party to put its house in order, stressing that an amicable resolution of the crisis is long overdue.

"Parties can now return to the trial court to argue the matter on its merits so that the court can decide one way or the other. At least, with this judgement, there is now respite for the David Mark-led faction. INEC can now restore their names on its portal," he said.

A constitutional lawyer, Leke Audu, said the Supreme Court corrected what he described as a wrong decision by the Court of Appeal. He urged PDP members to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The PDP cannot go into the 2027 general election divided if it hopes to make any meaningful impact. It must go into the election as one united family," he said.

The PDP held its convention between 15 and 16 November 2025 in Ibadan, but it was voided for being conducted in disobedience of a Federal High Court order that had placed it on hold.

The court held that proceeding with the convention despite a subsisting order amounted to an affront to judicial authority. It also condemned the forum shopping by the organisers, who sought a favourable ruling from an Oyo State High Court despite an existing Federal High Court order.

The Supreme Court ruled that the convention, having been conducted in defiance of a lawful order, was invalid.

However, Justices Haruna Tsammani and Abubakar Sadiq Umar, in a minority judgement, held that the dispute was an internal affair of the PDP and not justiciable. They also noted that former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido failed to exhaust internal party mechanisms before approaching the court.

Lamido had sued the PDP, alleging he was denied nomination forms to participate in the Ibadan convention. The Federal High Court had ordered that the convention should not hold until the issue was resolved, but the party proceeded regardless.

In a separate judgement on the ADC crisis, the Supreme Court vacated the Court of Appeal's order that led to the derecognition of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as national leaders.

The apex court directed parties in the suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja for final determination.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, delivering the unanimous judgement, held that the Court of Appeal erred in issuing a preservative order that was not sought by any party.

He stated that such orders can only be made after a matter has been fully determined or by a trial court to preserve the subject matter of a case.

With the order vacated, David Mark and other national officers are to be recognised by INEC as the legitimate leadership of the ADC.

Meanwhile, both parties are expected to return to the Federal High Court for the continuation of the case.

INEC Re-lists David Mark as ADC National Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored the names of Sen. David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, and others to its website as the national leadership of the ADC, following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling affirming the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the party as its authentic leadership.

The commission's website lists the National Chairman as Sen. David Mark; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; National Treasurer, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad; National Financial Secretary, Akibu Dalhatu; and National Legal Adviser, Prof. Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor.

Wike: Supreme Court Ends PDP Factions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the PDP is now united following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Speaking in Abuja, he declared that the judgment has put an end to all factional disputes within the party.

Wike explained that the apex court dismissed appeals challenging earlier rulings, thereby affirming the legitimacy of the party's convention and leadership. He also clarified that the court did not rule on the alleged suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, dismissing such claims as unfounded.

He emphasised the need for adherence to party rules and legal frameworks, warning political actors against actions that undermine internal regulations. According to him, the judgment reinforces due process and the supremacy of the law in party affairs.

The minister also downplayed the relevance of defectors, describing some as politically insignificant, while leaving room for others to return. He maintained that the PDP is stable, united, and ready to play its role as a credible opposition party.

BoT Now in Charge of PDP - Wabara

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has formally assumed control of the party's national leadership following the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated its recent convention, with BoT Chairman Adolphus Wabara declaring the move a constitutional necessity.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Wabara said the BoT stepped in "with the utmost sense of duty and responsibility" to prevent a leadership vacuum after the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He noted that the intervention was backed by the provisions of the party's constitution.

"This constitutional intervention of the BoT is so as not to allow any leadership vacuum at the national level of our party," he said.

Wabara explained that the apex court invalidated the PDP's November 2025 national convention in Ibadan, which produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC). He added that the court also upheld the suspension of key officials, including Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Bature, and Kamaldeen Ajibade.

According to him, the implication of the judgment is far-reaching. "All actions taken by Senator Samuel Anyanwu... including the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman... are illegal, null and ab initio void," he stated.

He said the nullification of both the Turaki-led and Abdulrahman Mohammed-led structures effectively leaves the BoT as the highest functioning organ of the party. "The statutory onus of leadership... now rests on the shoulders of the Board of Trustees," Wabara added, citing the PDP constitution.

Turaki Group Says PDP Faces Leadership Vacuum

Earlier, the Turaki camp argued that the party now lacks a clearly defined leadership following the Supreme Court ruling. The group described the development as a dangerous turn for the opposition party.

According to the faction, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a split 3-2 judgment that upheld earlier rulings nullifying the PDP's Ibadan convention. The majority held that the appellants acted in contempt of a subsisting court order, leading to the dismissal of their appeal.

However, dissenting justices maintained that the matter was an internal party issue and not justiciable, criticising the majority for raising issues without hearing from the parties. This division in judgment has further fuelled differing interpretations of the ruling.

The Turaki group concluded that the outcome leaves the PDP without recognised leadership and urged party organs to act swiftly. Observers warn that the situation could deepen internal divisions and affect the party's stability ahead of future political contests.

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ADC Hails Verdict, Demands INEC Chairman's Resignation

The ADC has welcomed the Supreme Court ruling affirming David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as its national leaders. The party described the decision as a validation of its leadership and a reaffirmation of the rule of law.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the judgment confirms that previous attempts to de-recognise its leadership were fundamentally flawed. It also praised the judiciary for strengthening democratic principles.

Despite the victory, the party warned of alleged interference aimed at weakening opposition forces and urged members to remain vigilant. It stressed that democracy requires continuous defence beyond courtroom victories.

The ADC renewed its call for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, citing concerns over impartiality. It also demanded immediate restoration of recognition for its leadership across official channels.

Supreme Court Ruling on ADC Leadership: Road Ahead Still Long - Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigeria's opposition struggle is far from over despite the Supreme Court's affirmation of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under David Mark.

Reacting shortly after the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Atiku urged supporters not to become complacent, stressing that the broader political mission of "rescuing" the country remains ongoing.

In a statement shared via his official social media handle, the former vice-president described the ruling as an important milestone but warned that it should not be mistaken for a final victory.

"Even as we welcome the Supreme Court's firm affirmation of David Mark and the leadership of our great party, the African Democratic Congress, let no one be lulled into complacency. The road ahead remains long in our cause to take back and rescue our country," he said.

Hayatu-Deen: Verdict Brings Stability to ADC

Presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has described the Supreme Court ruling on the ADC leadership as a stabilising development.

He said the judgement strengthens internal democracy and reinforces due process within the party, noting that it affirms the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee.

Hayatu-Deen emphasised that strong institutions depend on transparency, adherence to rules, and lawful processes.