Nigeria: APC Leaders Buy N20m Form for Ize-Iyamu, Dismiss Withdrawal Rumour

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday accepted the party's N20 million nomination and expression of interest forms for the Edo South senatorial race, bought on his behalf by leaders and loyalists in the district.

The form was presented to him at his residence in Benin by a group under the aegis of Friends of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who said the gesture underscored their confidence in his candidacy and commitment to his emergence as the party's flagbearer.

After receiving the form, Ize-Iyamu expressed appreciation to the leaders, noting that their decision to collectively fund the purchase was a strong demonstration of support.

"They told me the decision for me to go to the Senate was not mine alone, they put resources together to buy the form and presented it to me. It is not something to be taken for granted," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the move went beyond rhetoric, saying, "Your support for me is not just rhetorics, you are ready to back it up even with cash. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and assure you that I will not toy with this gesture."

The APC chieftain, however, used the occasion to debunk rumours circulating on social media that he had withdrawn from the race, describing the claim as the handiwork of "miscreants" who allegedly forged his letterhead and signature. "Why will people go to that extent? I have not withdrawn and by the grace of God, I will not withdraw," he declared.

Ize-Iyamu further stated that his ambition was driven by a desire to provide effective representation and bridge the gap between leaders and the people, stressing that the era of ineffective representation in Edo South would soon be over.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his "Renewed Hope Agenda," which he said was already restoring confidence in governance, and lauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for ongoing infrastructural development in the state.

Earlier, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Samson Osagie, said the group resolved to support Ize-Iyamu based on his political track record.

"He has promoted others and there is no rule that says if you promote others you cannot be promoted. We need a man of demonstrable quality," he said, noting that stakeholders believed it was time for Orhionmwon to produce a senator.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other leaders present at the event included Hon. Patrick Osayinwen, Hon. Bright Osayande, Gentleman Amegor and Engr. Isaac Osahon, among others.