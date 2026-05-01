Nigeria: GBV - a/Ibom Acting First Lady, Deputy Gov, Others Seek Justice for Victims

Following rampant cases of gender-based violence (GBV), the coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Lady Helen Eno-Obareki, the deputy governor, Dr Akon Eyakenyi and the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Social Welfare, have risen against the menace.

They called on the women who bear the brunt to break the silence and speak up, assuring them of government's support and protection in the pursuit of justice.

The trio made the call in an interview with journalists shortly after attending proceedings at High Court 1, in Abak local government area, where one Mr Ekong Hope Henry, was arraigned in a three - count charge bordering on "attempt to kill, intent to cause grievous harm, and threat to kill one Miss Rachael Samuel Ndop."

Mrs Eno-Obareki, who was in court for the first hearing of the case, with Eyakenyi, Mrs Silas and other stakeholders, expressed optimism that justice would be served as the case progresses.

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She said, "I want to encourage women that they shouldn't keep silent. This government is in solidarity with women against GBV, so when you see something, say something, break the silence."

She emphasised that the state government has created supportive structures for victims of abuse, including helplines and intervention platforms such as the pet project of the late first lady - Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), which she superintends over as chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and the GBV management committee.

According to her, "These channels are designed to ensure that victims receive timely assistance and protection, as increasing attention is being given to cases of violence against women," noting that it reflects a growing commitment to justice and accountability.

She added that the presence of government officials and stakeholders at the court underscores the state's solidarity with victims.

"We are thankful that we can see a day where cases against women are taken seriously. The whole state is in solidarity, and we hope that at the end of the case, the verdict will be in favour of the abused woman," she stated.

The coordinator also expressed appreciation to Governor Umo Eno, for fostering an enabling environment that empowers women to speak up against abuse without fear.

"We thank the Governor for giving us a safe environment to express our concerns and report abuse. It has given us the confidence to stand here today and support this cause," she enthused.

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Addressing a large gathering of women at the Abak LGA secretariat, who turned out with placards in solidarity against GBV, Deputy Governor Eyakenyi, emphasised that the State government strongly condemns all forms of GBV.

She, therefore, urged women across the state to remove themselves from abusive situations where possible, and to promptly report incidences of violence to the appropriate authorities for timely intervention.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Inibehe Silas, condemned all forms of violence and encouraged women to report such cases as the doors of her ministry, were always open.

Meanwhile, the defendant has entered a plea of not guilty to all the three counts, and the court has ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody pending commencement of the full trial processes and adjourned the matter to Wednesday, May 20, 2026, for further hearing on the matter.