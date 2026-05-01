Nigeria: Gov Idris Sacks Afusta VC, Dissolves Governing Council

1 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu

BIRNIN KEBBI — Governor Nasir Idris has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology Aliero (AFUSTA), alongside the removal of the institution's Vice Chancellor and other top officials.

The decision followed recommendations of a Visitation Panel set up to review the affairs of the university, as part of efforts to reposition it for improved governance and academic standards.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor and the two Deputy Vice Chancellors (Academic and Administration) have been relieved of their appointments. The Registrar and Bursar were also removed, while the appointment of Abba Mohammed Adua was terminated.

To oversee the institution's affairs, the government has appointed Samaila Arzika Mungadi as Sole Administrator.

Mungadi is expected to stabilise the university's governance structure and restore academic standards pending the reconstitution of a new Governing Council, which will subsequently oversee the appointment of principal officers.

The decision takes immediate effect from April 30, 2026.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.