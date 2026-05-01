Nigeria: Oborevwori Unveils Thenewsguru Editor's Book, Journalism Next, Says Deltans Are Creative

Abuja wore a glowing look on Thursday evening as the Governor of Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori unveiled TheNewsGuru Editor's book Journalism Next declaring that Deltans are creative people.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Journalism Next: A Comprehensive Guide to Modern Journalism, Oborevwori who was represented by his Executive Assistant on Communication Strategy, Igho Akeregha said, "this is a rare book and as you know Deltans are very creative people and that's exactly what Ediri Oyibo has exhibited as the editor of one of the fastest growing digital platforms, TNG, in Africa.

Also speaking at the launch, former governor of Edo State, Senator Professor Oserheimen Osunbor who was represented by a seasoned journalist, Okoh Aihe had this to say: "Oyibo's book Journalism Next will make a remarkable difference in journalism as it's going to be useful to Mass Communications students and practitioners.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Federal Capital Territory Chapter was not left out as the council's chairman, Grace Ike poured encomiums on Oyibo saying:"We're are so so proud of Ediri for taking us to this greater heights of excellence.

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"He is indeed a true representative of the council that has made us proud.

Dr Dili Ezughah, the Executive Secretary and CEO of Nigerian Press Council, NPC who was represented by Director/HoD Research and Documentation, Dan Ede said:

"This book is a timely publication that will go a long way in painting the right picture of journalism in Nigeria and beyond.

"Ediri Oyibo has proven that journalists can create time to write books that will go a long way in elevating the profession.

Dr Emman Usman Shehu, Director International Institute of Journalism, IIJ , left no one in doubt when he mounted the stage to speak about Journalism Next and his his product, Ediri Oyibo as he secribed him as an individual of extraordinary discipline.

Hear him:"It is a distinct pleasure to stand before you today to celebrate the academic and

literary achievement of Ediri Oyibo.

" Seeing a student transition so seamlessly from

the lecture halls of the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) Abuja, to the ranks of published authors is one of the most rewarding experiences for any educator.

"Ediri's journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. To successfully complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism while concurrently

pursuing a Doctoral program at the University of Abuja is a feat of endurance.

"When you add the responsibilities of a high-level editorial role and the demands of a young family, it becomes clear that we are dealing with an individual of

extraordinary discipline.

He explained that: "At the IIJ, Ediri was more than just a regular face in our sessions; he was a standard-bearer for academic integrity. In an era where many are tempted by the shortcuts of artificial intelligence, Ediri remained a staunch advocate for original thought and the 'sweat of the brow' that defines true journalism. He approached his assignments with promptness and precision, often seasoning our rigorous sessions with a jocular spirit that made the learning environment better for everyone.

His new book, Journalism Next: A Comprehensive Guide to Modern Journalism, is a timely intervention. By focusing his research on the specific challenges faced by journalists in Abuja, Ediri has provided a localised roadmap for a profession in flux. He doesn't just theorise about the 'next' phase of our craft; he analyses it through the lens of our unique Nigerian reality.

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As his former lecturer, as the Director of the IIJ, and as a professional colleague, I am immensely proud of what he has built. This book is a testament to the fact that Ediri is not just a consumer of news, but a scholar of the medium. Indeed, this has challenged me to fast-track work on my proposed books in my core area of journalism education. Ediri, congratulations on this milestone. May this book find its way onto the desks of every newsroom and the shelves of every journalism school in the country and beyond."

The book reviewer was Dr Lemmy Ughegbe, a seasoned journalist, an advocate championing the fight against injustice in Nigeria, and an uncommon administrator.

In attendance at the launch were the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, represented by NCC's spokesperson, Nnenna Ukoha; the Executive Secretary of NPC; NUJ FCT Chairman; Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, represented by Mr Okoh Aihe; the IIJ Alumni Association; various groups, and others.