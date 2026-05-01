Liberia: Gonet Academy Powers Orange-Liberia Workforce With Strategic Skills

As the Liberian corporate sector adapts to an increasingly competitive and data-driven environment, Gonet Academy is steadily positioning itself at the forefront of workforce transformation, equipping professionals with the skills needed to drive performance, innovation, and strategic growth.

That role was further reinforced during the 2026 OMEA Learning Week, where Gonet Academy delivered two high-impact corporate training sessions for staff of Orange Liberia, focusing on Corporate Report Writing and Go-To-Market Strategy--two critical competencies in today's business landscape.

Facilitated by Gonet Academy's Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO), Mohammed Kerkulah, the Corporate Report Writing session brought together 45 professionals from across Orange's key departments, including Technology, Finance, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Operations.

Rather than approaching report writing as a routine administrative task, the training reframed it as a strategic function central to decision-making.

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"A report is not just information--it is a tool for decision-making," Kerkulah emphasized during the session.

Participants engaged in hands-on exercises, analyzing poorly structured reports and transforming them into clear, data-driven, and actionable documents. The session focused on strengthening clarity, structure, and the effective use of data--skills that directly influence how organizations interpret performance and make informed decisions.

By the end of the training, participants demonstrated improved capacity to produce executive-level reports, craft compelling summaries, and deliver recommendations that can guide business outcomes.

In a second session, Gonet Academy shifted focus to Go-To-Market Strategy, challenging participants to think beyond products and consider how ideas are successfully delivered to customers.

Set against the backdrop of the country's evolving telecommunications sector, the training emphasized the importance of strategic clarity and disciplined execution.

"A strategy is only as strong as its execution," Kerkulah told participants.

Using real-world scenarios tailored to Orange's operations--such as launching new data bundles and expanding mobile money services--participants worked in teams to design and present actionable strategies. The session highlighted key pillars of market success, including defining target audiences, crafting value propositions, selecting effective channels, and building execution plans.

The cross-functional nature of the training fostered collaboration among staff from Sales, Marketing, Technology, and Customer Experience, reinforcing the importance of integrated thinking in driving business growth.

For Gonet Academy, the engagement reflects a broader institutional mission--to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical workplace application.

Over the years, the Academy has emerged as one of the country's leading professional development institutions, delivering training programs across sectors including business, public service, and entrepreneurship. Its approach--rooted in experiential learning, mentorship, and real-world problem solving--has made it a preferred partner for organizations seeking to build high-performing teams.

"Corporate success today depends on people who can think critically, communicate clearly, and execute effectively," said CEO Kerkulah. "Our role is to develop those competencies in a way that directly impacts organizational performance."

The significance of such training extends beyond individual organizations. As companies like Orange Liberia invest in workforce development, the ripple effects are felt across the broader economy.

Stronger communication skills improve operational efficiency. Better strategic thinking enhances competitiveness, and improved execution drives innovation and growth.

In a country where skills gaps have historically constrained productivity, initiatives like these contribute to building a more capable and resilient workforce.

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Orange Liberia Senior Supervisor for Talent Management, Mr. Shem S. D. Saywrayne, Jr., in an introductory statement that the training aligns with the cellular giant's commitment to continuous learning and employee development, ensuring that its workforce remains agile in a rapidly changing market.

It is no secret that as the private sector of the country continues to expand, the demand for practical, results-oriented training is expected to grow. Institutions like Gonet Academy are increasingly playing a pivotal role in meeting that demand.

By equipping professionals with tools that translate directly into workplace performance, the Academy is not only strengthening individual careers but also contributing to the broader transformation of Liberia's corporate landscape.

In the words echoed throughout the sessions, the message from CEO Kerkulah was clear--success is no longer defined by knowledge alone--but by the ability to apply it strategically and effectively.