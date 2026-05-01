Liberia: Nearly 200 Families in Grand Kru Seeking Shelter

Nearly 200 families in Jorao Statutory District, Grand Kru County, have been displaced following the demolition of their homes to pave the way for a 50-kilometer road project--an ambitious infrastructure effort that is already reshaping lives even before construction begins.

The demolition, which started on April 28, was carried out by the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Grand Kru County Administration as part of a right-of-way clearance exercise. Communities affected in this initial phase include Nrokia, Wessah, and Daryokpo, where entire households have been forced to relocate.

The project is designed to connect Barclayville, Sasstown, and surrounding towns, a move officials say will significantly improve mobility in one of Liberia's most isolated regions. During the rainy season, large portions of Grand Kru become nearly inaccessible, cutting off communities from markets, healthcare, and schools.

Despite the long-term promise, the immediate reality for affected residents is far more difficult.

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"We were paid, but starting over is not easy," one displaced resident said, reflecting the struggle now facing many families who must rebuild homes and livelihoods from scratch.

Information gathered by journalist James Myking Suah of Grand Kru TV indicates that all residents impacted in this first phase received compensation under a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) prior to demolition. However, many say the payments have not eased the burden of displacement, as they now scramble to secure shelter and re-establish stability.

Grand Kru County Resident Engineer Bill S. Parker confirmed that the demolition targeted only properties where compensation had already been completed, stressing that due process was followed.

"This is a necessary step to ensure the project proceeds. Without clearing the right-of-way, construction cannot begin," Parker said, while acknowledging the hardship caused by the exercise.

He disclosed that the next phase of demolition will extend into Barclayville, specifically from the George Bush Bridge to the end of the Chip Seal Junction, once compensation payments are finalized in those areas. According to Parker, these sections were not part of the original design but have since been incorporated into the expanded scope of the project.

The road initiative is funded by the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development and was initially negotiated during the administration of former President George Weah. It is now being implemented under President Joseph Boakai as part of a broader push to improve national infrastructure and drive economic development in southeastern Liberia.

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Officials argue that once completed, the road will boost trade, enhance access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and strengthen connectivity between rural communities and urban centers. But observers caution that these long-term gains must be balanced against the immediate social cost borne by displaced populations.

Further updates from Grand Kru TV indicate that preparatory activities are already underway. Authorities have allocated 20 acres of land in Nrokwia for a construction camp to be operated by Ashoka Buildcon Limited, the firm contracted to execute the project. Plans are also in motion to establish a working station in Barclayville to house government heavy-duty equipment, a move expected to improve operational efficiency during and after construction.

Meanwhile, at least four severely deteriorated segments along the Sasstown corridor have been identified for urgent rehabilitation ahead of full-scale construction, which is projected to begin in October 2026. Officials say this early work is critical to maintaining the movement of goods and people, particularly as the rainy season approaches and road conditions worsen.

For families in Jorao Statutory District, however, the benefits of the project remain distant. Many are now navigating the uncertainty of displacement--searching for shelter, rebuilding homes, and trying to restore a sense of normalcy.

While the government continues to highlight the transformative potential of the road, the situation unfolding in Nrokia, Wessah, and Daryokpo underscores a more complex reality: development, for now, has come at a deeply personal cost.