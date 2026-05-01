Liberia: CSOs Angry With GVL Over Perennial Rights Violations

Civil society organizations (CSOs) and affected communities have formally accused Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) of failing to restore degraded forests, violating land rights, and disregarding international sustainability standards, as they filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The complaint, submitted by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) and the Nitrain Community Forest Management Body (NCFMB), alleges that the palm oil company has destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of ecologically significant forest, including chimpanzee habitats, while neglecting obligations to restore the damaged areas and engage communities transparently.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Thursday, April 30, 2026, National Program Assistant of the Community Rights & Corporate Governance Program (CRCGP) at the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), Samson William said GVL has consistently failed to comply with recommendations from key international bodies, including the High Carbon Stock Approach (HCSA) and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

According to the complaint, HCSA investigations in 2021 confirmed that GVL cleared large portions of Liberia's Upper Guinea Forest and subsequently mandated the company to undertake restoration, develop conservation plans, and renegotiate agreements with affected communities. However, these measures remain largely unimplemented.

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Similarly, findings from the RSPO in 2018 indicated that GVL destroyed sacred sites, coerced communities into signing agreements, and failed to obtain Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC). Although a stop-work order was issued at the time, it was lifted in 2025 despite what complainants describe as continued non-compliance.

"Since GVL came to our land, they have taken our forests and damaged our livelihoods," said Dennis Broh of the NCFMB. He called on the government to compel the company to restore destroyed forests and provide compensation for lands taken without consent.

Lead Campaigners also argue that repeated engagements with the company have yielded little progress.

SDI's National Program Coordinator, Community Right & Cooperate Governance Program (CRCGP) SDI Mr. James Otto noted that despite acknowledging forest destruction and committing to restoration, GVL has stalled the process and reduced engagement with local communities. "There have been multiple dialogues, reports, and even agreements, but the company has failed to act," Otto said, adding that voluntary compliance mechanisms have proven ineffective.

The complaint further highlights governance gaps, including the lack of clearly mapped concession boundaries, which has reportedly led to the encroachment on community land and fueled inter-community conflicts.

Residents from affected areas in Sinoe County described worsening environmental and social conditions. They reported the loss of farmland, drying of creeks, and increased human-wildlife conflict as animals displaced by deforestation move into communities.

"We can no longer sleep peacefully. The forests that protected us are gone, and now wildlife is entering our towns," said community member Dennise Broh, who traveled to Monrovia to support the complaint. Community leaders also allege that GVL has continued clearing new areas without proper consultation and has failed to finalize binding agreements with local populations.

The complainants led by SDI are urging the EPA to launch a full investigation and impose a moratorium on GVL's expansion until it meets legal and environmental obligations. They also want the company to restore degraded lands, respect community land rights, and ensure transparent engagement processes.

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GVL, which operates under Indonesian palm oil giant Golden Agri Resources through the Verdant Fund, has faced sustained criticism from both national and international advocacy groups over its operations in Liberia.

As pressure mounts, civil society actors from the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) say the responsibility now lies with the Liberian government to enforce environmental laws and protect affected communities. "We are hopeful the EPA will act in good faith," William said. "This is about justice for communities and the protection of Liberia's forests."