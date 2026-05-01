Liberia: House Tightens Discipline

The House of Representatives' Committee on Rules, Order and Administration has commenced an investigative hearing into Bomi County District #3 Representative, Sam P. Jallah--making him the fifth lawmaker to face the panel in just two months.

Rep. Jallah, a member of the House leadership and Chairman of the Committee on Hydrocarbon, appeared before the Committee on Thursday, April 30, 2026, following a formal complaint over remarks attributed to him.

He is alleged to have stated that "one person can sit and sign the budget," rather than lawmakers--particularly members of the Ways, Means and Finance Committee--performing that constitutional responsibility.

The lawmaker underwent hours of questioning and reportedly cooperated fully, offering clarifications on his public comments.

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Committee Chairman and Bong County District #2 Representative, Hon. James M. Kolleh, said the panel will review all testimonies and submissions before presenting its findings to Plenary when the House reconvenes on May 8.

He emphasized the Committee's commitment to professionalism, noting that its conclusions and recommendations will guide subsequent legislative action.

Rep. Jallah's appearance comes amid intensified efforts by the House to enforce discipline, protect its integrity, and ensure that members' statements reflect the standards expected of the Legislature.

Recent Cases Before the Committee:

Rep. Yekeh Kolubah was investigated for claiming that land in Foya District, Lofa County--currently occupied by Guineans--belongs to Guinea. The Committee found him guilty of violating his oath of office and recommended his expulsion.

Reps. Luther Collins and Prince Toles were probed after engaging in a physical altercation during a legislative session. Rep. Collins was found guilty and ordered to apologize to Rep. Toles and the Plenary, both in open session and via the House's WhatsApp platform.

Rep. Jacob Cheategha Debee II of Grand Gedeh County District #3 is under investigation for allegedly accusing House leadership of receiving US$200,000 from the Executive in connection with a trip to Lofa County to assess the Liberia-Guinea border situation. He has denied the allegation, and the Committee is yet to issue its findings.

The ongoing probe into Rep. Jallah underscores the House's broader push to uphold accountability, maintain decorum, and reinforce public trust in the Legislature.