Liberia: The Stewardship of Representation

opinion

"The Transformation is on, the Vision is clear!" - ALT.

As Liberia navigates the complexities of the mid-21st century, the structure of its democratic institutions must evolve from mere expansion to strategic efficiency. Historically, the reflex to growing census numbers has been the creation of more legislative seats--a practice that, while intended to ensure proximity to power, now threatens to undermine the very stability it seeks to preserve.

The imperative for a legislative cap on the House of Representatives, fixed over at least four census cycles (roughly 40 years), is no longer a matter of political preference but a requirement for national survival across four critical pillars:

The Economic Imperative: From Overhead to Investment

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Liberia's fiscal landscape is characterized by a high wage bill and limited discretionary funds for infrastructure and other forms of public investments. Every new legislative seat represents more than just a salary; it includes:

Operational Costs: Offices, staff, vehicles, and committee budgets.

Constituent Service Funds: Direct allocations that often lack centralized oversight.

The Opportunity Cost: Resources spent on expanding the 73-member House are resources diverted from the ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism).

The Strategy: By capping seats, Liberia shifts the focus from the quantity of representatives to the quality of representation. Savings can be redirected toward decentralized local government, which is more effective at service delivery than a bloated central legislature.

To further discussion from an economic lens, the GDP argument is that Liberia is a low-income country with very limited economic capacity, so expanding the legislature should not be treated as a routine entitlement. Liberia's GDP per capita was about US$670 in 2024, which is extremely low by global standards(Kirikkaleli & Sowah, 2022).

The Political Imperative: Efficiency vs. Cacophony

Bowen (2022) draws a correlation between legislative size and representation quality, which is the central argument of this thesis. A larger legislature does not necessarily mean a more democratic one; it often leads to legislative paralysis, which is evident in the quality of representation currently served. A larger legislature would arguably engender:

Diluted Accountability: In a crowded House, individual responsibility and accountability are shielded by the mass. Smaller means greater monitoring and scrutiny of individual actions.

Fragmented Decision-Making: Increasing representative seats makes reaching a consensus on national priorities more difficult, as parochial interests (individual and sometimes, district-level needs) take precedence over the national interest.

The Strategy: A cap on the current legislative make-up has implications for even forcing political parties to prioritize broad-based coalitions rather than carving out micro-fiefdoms. This strengthens the national party system and encourages legislators to think of themselves as national statesmen rather than local distributors of patronage(Acheampong, 2023).

Social & Population Dynamics: Redefining Representation

Liberia's population has grown from roughly 1 million in 1962 to over 5.5 million today. If the House continues to expand in lockstep with the population, the chamber will eventually become physically and procedurally unmanageable.

The representation argument is that Liberia's current legislative structure already gives the country a relatively low seats-per-population ratio compared with the small African countries in the chart, so the legislature is not obviously undersized on a population basis. That supports the claim that the main problem is not too few seats, but how well the existing seats are used.

The Strategy: Expansion of Representation Thresholds: Instead of adding seats, Liberia should adopt Variable Representation Thresholds. How it works: Rather than saying "one representative for every 50,000 people," the law would stipulate that the 73 seats are redistributed among the 15 counties based on their proportion of the national population.

Census-Based Reapportionment: Every 10 years, seats move from slow-growing areas to fast-growing ones (like Montserrado), keeping the total number fixed at 73.

National Development: Consistency over Growth

For a nation to develop, its institutions must be predictable. A "minimum of four census cycles" cap provides a 40-year window of institutional stability. This allows for:

Long-term Planning: Budgetary forecasts become predictable when the legislative overhead is fixed.

Professionalization: A fixed number of seats increases competition for those seats, theoretically raising the caliber of candidates.

Global Context: Liberia vs. The World

When analyzing Liberia's current legislative framework in relation to nations that have comparable population sizes or geographic areas, it becomes evident that the country's legislature, comprising 103 members in total--including both the House of Representatives and the Senate--stands out as quite robust. This structure facilitates a diverse representation of the populace and ensures that a wide array of voices and perspectives are included in the decision-making process. Given Liberia's unique socio-political context, this strength in legislative capacity is essential for fostering governance and addressing the challenges the nation faces.

Country Population(Millions) GDPIn USD Billions RepresentativeSeats Seats perMillion Pop. Vs(LiberiaRatio) Seychelles 0.133 2.18 35 263.6 21.09 Mauritius 1.265 14.5 70 55.3 4.42 Gabon 2.349 21.5 143 60.9 4.87 Botswana 2.763 19.2 69 25 2 Liberia 5.824 4.3 73 12.5 1

Data in the chart was compiled from multiple sources, including Worldometer 2025 projections, IMF World Economic Outlook, Freedom House 2024/2025 Reports, BTI 2025 Project Reports, and LEGIS 2022 Census Report. Compared to the five randomly selected African countries with populations of 7 million and under. What is strikingly revealing in the chart above is the comparison of the GDP-Representation Seats per country in contrast to Liberia. A review of the population-GDP relations shows that, but for the Seychelles, Liberia's GDP is the lowest in terms of the population sizes, superficially suggesting a need to shift resources ot Liberia's productive micro-medium industrial sectors to drive growth and create jobs without neglecting other critical sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. On the heels of the very essential economic argument, there is the urgency to not only cap the legislative seats at its current level, but tie the cap to a realistic GDP target over at least four census cycles.

Recommendation for Legislation:

Constitutional Freeze: Amend the New Elections Law to cap the House of Representatives at 73 seats for 40 years. The "Divisor Method": Adopt the Sainte-Laguë or D'Hondt method to reapportion these 73 seats among counties after every census. District Mergers: Empower the National Elections Commission (NEC) to merge districts that fall below a certain population percentage of the national total.

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Conclusion

Capping the legislature is an act of fiscal discipline and political maturity. It signals to the world--and more importantly, to the Liberian people--that the government is committed to spending on the citizens, not the politicians. National transformation will rely on the criticalness of the economic national decisions taken to drive growth, not waste. True representation is not found in the number of voices in the room, but in the weight and wisdom of the words they speak.

A lead proponent of the Agenda for Liberia's Transformation (ALT) @ www.alt-liberia.com, Dr. George Wah Williams is a specialist in education, governance, and institutional effectiveness, and is a Senior Consultant at Democracy Systems Liberia. He has extensive experience in electoral cycle management and political party development. His work includes participation in international electoral observation missions in countries such as Liberia, Sudan, and Ghana. Dr. Williams has collaborated with several prominent organizations, including the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Electoral Institute of South Africa (EISA), the Carter Center, and the African Union. For inquiries, he can be reached at systemsdemocracy@gmail.com

References

Acheampong, M. (2023). The legislators' dilemma: (in)formal institutions, external patronage and the local-elite-centeredness of parliamentary representation in Africa's emerging democracies [Universitatsbibliothek Bamberg]. https://doi.org/10.20378/irb-57790

Bowen, D. (2022). Constituency size and evaluations of government. Legislative Studies Quarterly, 47(2), 459-499.

Kirikkaleli, D., & Sowah, J. K., Jr. (2022). Modeling financial liberalization and economic growth in Liberia: A dynamic analysis. Journal of Public Affairs, 22(3). https://doi.org/10.1002/pa.2593