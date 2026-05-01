Liberia: Tiawan Gongloe Is Right! Vice President Koung Statement Was Reckless

opinion

On April 27, 2026, during a live interview on ELBC Radio, the Vice President of Liberia, Koung, addressed rising public concerns regarding the nation's defense capabilities amidst speculation about the military strength of neighboring Guinea. In his comments, he sought to reassure the Liberian public by asserting that the security apparatus of the country encompasses more than just its conventional armed forces.

"I receive updates every day. There are opinions circulating that Guinea possesses a significant military presence and that Liberia lacks the capability to defend itself effectively. However, I want to emphasize that we have various fighting forces here in addition to the army," he said. His statements suggested that Liberia has strategic military capacities that may not be widely known or discussed by the public. Furthermore, he pointed out that it is not merely the size of an army that determines military strength; rather, it is the capability and resolve of individual fighters that can make a significant impact on stability within a region.

In response to Koung's remarks, noted human rights lawyer and former presidential candidate, Cllr. Taiwan Gongloe, expressed strong criticism, labeling the Vice President's comments as "irresponsible, reckless, and inflammatory." Gongloe asserted that such statements could jeopardize the fragile relationship between Liberia and Guinea, especially given the historical context of their border disputes.

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Supporters of Vice President Koung have pushed back against Gongloe's criticism, claiming that he did not specifically reference Guinea in his comments, thereby suggesting that Gongloe's interpretation was erroneous. However, it can be argued that Gongloe is correct in his assessment. The surrounding context of Koung's speech clearly related to concerns about Guinea. For instance, while the Vice President could emphasize Liberia's commitment to resolving ongoing border disputes through diplomatic dialogue and engagement with regional bodies such as ECOWAS and the Mano River Union, his focus on Liberia's military capacity and the potential for destabilizing actors in Guinea or elsewhere could be seen as counterproductive. Such rhetoric risks inflaming tensions and has the potential to further complicate the already sensitive situation at the border.

In light of the recent developments along the Liberia-Guinea border, it is imperative that President Boakai carefully considers the recommendations put forth by Cllr. Tiaiwan Gongloe and the Liberian People's Party. These leaders are calling for the establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incidents that have occurred at the border. This commission would play a critical role in examining the circumstances surrounding these events and would be responsible for informing the Liberian public about its findings, as well as proposing actionable recommendations aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes between Liberia and Guinea.

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The incidents in question have sparked significant concern among the Liberian populace, highlighting an urgent need for transparency and accountability in the government's response. Restoring public confidence is essential, as is fostering an environment conducive to peaceful resolutions of the disputes that have arisen between the two nations. A thorough investigation conducted by a neutral party could shed light on the underlying issues and facilitate dialogue aimed at preventing future conflicts.

Furthermore, it is crucial for Vice President Jeremiah Koung to recognize the weight of his words and the impact that public statements can have on national and international relations. As the Vice President of Liberia, he has a responsibility to communicate thoughtfully and responsibly, especially regarding sensitive matters such as the border dispute with Guinea. Reckless statements can exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, so it is vital that he approach this issue with the seriousness and diplomacy it deserves.