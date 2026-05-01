Liberia: CBL Holds Policy Rate At 16.25 Percent As Liberia's Economy Grows Amid Rising Global Risks

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has maintained its key monetary policy rate at 16.25 percent, signaling continued caution as global economic instability, inflationary pressures, and domestic financial vulnerabilities shape Liberia's economic outlook.

During the reading of Communiqué No. 26 on Thursday, April 30, Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, who chairs the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced that the Committee had resolved to preserve its cautious tightening stance following a comprehensive review of global and domestic economic conditions during the first quarter of 2026.

The high-level meeting, held at CBL headquarters, brought together senior bank executives, representatives of the Liberia Bankers Association, academia, and civil society organizations.

Governor Saamoi said the MPC's decision reflects the Bank's commitment to preserving price stability, safeguarding exchange rate stability, ensuring financial system resilience, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

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Global Pressures Fuel Caution

The MPC noted that the global economy remains under pressure due to geopolitical tensions, uncertainty in trade policy, and disruptions in global energy markets caused largely by conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Committee, the International Monetary Fund has revised global growth downward from 3.3 percent to 3.1 percent for 2026, with rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions intensifying inflation risks worldwide.

While some advanced economies are considering modest monetary easing, the recent oil shock has prompted renewed caution among central banks globally.

Liberia's Economy Remains Resilient

Despite external challenges, Liberia's domestic economy recorded strong performance during the first quarter, with projected annual growth remaining at 5.1 percent.

The CBL attributed this resilience to expansion in mining, panning, agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

Headline inflation declined from 4.4 percent in the final quarter of 2025 to 3.6 percent in Q1 2026, remaining within the Bank's single-digit inflation target.

However, the MPC warned that inflation could rise to around 5.3 percent in the second quarter due to imported fuel costs, food prices, and exchange rate pressures.

Banking Sector Stable but NPLs Remain Concern

Liberia's banking sector was described as stable, liquid, and adequately capitalized, with capital increasing by 10.6 percent to L$53.4 billion and liquidity standing well above regulatory requirements.

Nonetheless, non-performing loans (NPLs) remain a major concern, totaling L$13.5 billion and exceeding regulatory thresholds, with U.S. dollar-denominated bad loans accounting for the majority of the risk.

The MPC identified elevated NPLs as a significant threat to financial stability.

Exchange Rate and External Sector Under Watch

The Liberian dollar depreciated modestly by 2.9 percent during the quarter, while gross international reserves rose to US$722.5 million, equivalent to 2.9 months of import cover.

Although export earnings improved due to increased gold, iron ore, and log exports, external vulnerabilities remain significant.

Key Policy Decisions

To maintain macroeconomic stability, the MPC resolved to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 16.25%, keep reserve requirements at 25% for Liberian dollar deposits and 10% for U.S. dollar deposits, and retain the interest rate corridor at +2.5 and -7.5 percentage points around the MPR.

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The CBL also reaffirmed its commitment to using bills, liquidity operations, and standing facilities to control inflation and strengthen policy transmission.

Outlook: Growth with Vigilance

While the near-term outlook remains cautiously optimistic, the Central Bank warned that Liberia faces downside risks from global commodity shocks, tighter financing conditions, exchange rate volatility, fiscal pressures, and high dollarization.

"Stability today is the foundation for growth tomorrow, and the Central Bank of Liberia will continue to act responsibly in the best interest of all Liberians," Governor Saamoi declared.

The next regular Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for July 15, 2026.