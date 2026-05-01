Liberia: Koffa Acquires Majority Stake in Freedom Communications, Plans Digital Expansion and TV Launch

Monrovia — Former House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa has confirmed that he has finalized a deal to acquire a majority stake in Freedom Communications Inc., the parent company of Freedom FM, one of Montserrado County's widely listened-to radio stations.

Freedom FM, the flagship broadcast platform of the company, commands a significant audience across Montserrado and several other counties, making it a notable player in Liberia's media landscape.

In a brief interview with FrontPage Africa, Koffa--who currently represents Grand Kru County District #2--said the acquisition follows six months of negotiations with the previous owners.

"Oh yes, we had been in talks with the Freedom ownership for the past six months and have now consummated a deal to acquire a majority stake in Freedom Communications Inc.," Koffa confirmed.

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He disclosed that the immediate focus of the new ownership is to strengthen the institution's digital presence and explore expansion into television broadcasting.

"For now, there will be no major changes in management. Our short-term focus is to build a more aggressive digital platform and explore the introduction of Freedom TV," he said.

Koffa added that despite his ownership stake, he will not be directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the media entity.

"There is no such law [prohibiting this]. But of course, I am not a media practitioner, so I won't have a direct day-to-day managerial role. However, until our short-term goals are realized, I will be involved in guiding the vision," he explained.

He further confirmed that the station's current manager, Oliver Kyne, will remain in his role, while the company also seeks to pursue strategic media partnerships.

However, the acquisition has already sparked debate, with critics raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Some argue that sitting lawmakers should avoid active business engagements--particularly in the media sector--due to the risk of undue influence and ethical concerns.

Koffa, however, dismissed those concerns, maintaining that no law prohibits his involvement in the venture.

The development marks a significant shift in ownership for Freedom Communications and signals potential changes in Liberia's evolving media industry, especially as the company eyes digital growth and possible entry into television broadcasting.