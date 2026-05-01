Liberia: Gongloe Slams VP Koung's 'Take Over a City' Remark Amid Liberia-Guinea Border Tensions

Monrovia — Former presidential candidate Tiawan Gongloe has criticized Vice President Jeremiah Koung for comments made earlier this week on ELBC radio, describing the remarks as dangerous, inflammatory, and unbecoming of a senior statesman at a time of heightened sensitivity over the Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

The controversy stems from Vice President Koung's Monday appearance on state broadcaster ELBC, during which he addressed ongoing tensions between Liberia and Guinea over disputed border land.

In his remarks, Vice President Koung asserted that Liberia possesses not only the military strength to defend itself, but also individuals capable of destabilizing territories beyond its borders.

"Liberia has two or individuals that could take over a city in Guinea but the administration of President Joseph Boakai has chosen diplomacy over violence," Vice President Koung said.

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However, his suggestion that "two or three" individuals could take over a city in Guinea has drawn widespread concern, with critics arguing that such rhetoric risks escalating an already fragile situation.

Responding on Thursday, Gongloe condemned the Vice President's statement in strong terms. "There is a current darkness permeating the circles of governance, where restraint is being replaced by rhetoric that borders on provocation," Gongloe said.

"This is not just a slip of the tongue; it reflects a mind-set that is inconsistent with the responsibilities of national leadership. Such a statement is irresponsible, reckless, and inflammatory, and it has the potential to jeopardize Liberia's diplomatic standing and the fragile peace we have worked so hard to maintain."

"When a sitting Vice President casually suggests that a handful of individuals could take over a city in a neighbouring country, it sends a signal not only of disregard for diplomatic norms but also of a troubling lack of appreciation for the consequences of such utterances in a volatile sub regional context."

Gongloe further expanded his criticism, warning that Liberia's longstanding diplomatic posture could be undermined by the Vice President's statement.

"Liberia has historically positioned itself as a champion of peace and regional cooperation, especially within the Mano River Union framework. Statements like these erode that credibility and create unnecessary suspicion among our neighbours. Leadership requires discipline, particularly in speech, because words from those in power can either build bridges or ignite tensions."

Gongloe, drawing on his experience as a former presidential envoy to Guinea, reiterated his belief that outright conflict is unlikely but stressed the need for careful handling of the issue. He noted that Guinean authorities have historically expressed deep appreciation for Liberia's role in regional solidarity, making war between the two nations improbable.

Nevertheless, he urged the Liberian government to adopt a more structured and transparent approach, including the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the situation at the border and recommend appropriate measures.

Vice President Koung, however, has sought to clarify the intent behind his remarks, maintaining that his statements were meant to counter narratives portraying Liberia as militarily weak.

He reiterated that his comments should not be interpreted as a call to aggression but rather as an affirmation of Liberia's sovereignty and defensive readiness.

"My intention was to reassure Liberians that their country is not defenseless," Vice President Koung explained. "There has been a growing narrative suggesting that Liberia cannot stand against external threats, and I felt it was important to remind our citizens that our strength is not limited to conventional forces alone."

Vice President Koung emphasized the government's commitment to peace despite its capabilities. "Let me be clear: Liberia is not seeking conflict with Guinea or any of our neighbours," he said. "We value peace, stability, and regional cooperation. However, peace must not be mistaken for weakness. Every nation has the inherent right to defend its territorial integrity, and Liberia is no exception."

He also added, "Our approach remains rooted in diplomacy, dialogue, and respect for international law. At the same time, we must not allow misinformation to undermine public confidence in our national security. My comments were intended to strike that balance--reassuring our people while reaffirming our commitment to peaceful resolution."

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The dispute between Liberia and Guinea traces its origins to longstanding ambiguities surrounding the demarcation of their shared border, particularly in areas rich in natural resources and local economic activity.

Communities along the frontier have, for years, reported overlapping claims of jurisdiction, with both countries at times accused of encroachment. The situation has periodically flared into tension, prompting calls for clearer boundary delineation and stronger bilateral mechanisms to address grievances.

Despite the existence of peace agreements among the Mano River Union countries--Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone--concerns persist. The agreement, involving President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea, and President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, was intended to foster cooperation, stability, and conflict prevention in the subregion following years of civil unrest.

However, recent reports indicate that Guinean forces or authorities may still be occupying portions of the disputed land, fueling unease among affected Liberian communities and intensifying calls for government action.