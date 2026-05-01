Liberia: GOL Paves the Way for Planet One Takeover to Unlock Putu Iron Ore Deposit, Create Jobs, and Long-Stalled Mining Production

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has granted its explicit consent for the Change of Control of the long-delayed Putu Iron Ore Project, clearing the way for Planet One Natural Resources Holdings PTE. Ltd. to assume ownership of one of the country's most significant untapped mineral assets, according to official correspondence from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

"The Government of Liberia hereby grants its explicit consent to the proposed Change of Control of Putu Iron Ore Mining, Inc. to Planet One," Acting Minister of Mines and Energy Eudora Blay-Archibald wrote in a formal communication to Vadim Akopov, Head of Corporate Development at JSC Severstal.

The letter further stated that: "This consent is issued in accordance with the terms of the Mineral Development Agreement and is limited solely to the Change of Control as described in the documents submitted to the Government."

FPA understands the approval relates to a transaction involving steel and mining company JSC Severstal, which is the current indirect controlling party of the Putu Iron Ore Project through a layered corporate structure. Under the arrangement, Severstal's interest is held through its subsidiary Mining Holding Company (MHC), which owns Mano River Iron Ore Ltd. (MRIO), which in turn holds 100% of Putu Iron Ore Mining, Inc. (PIOM).

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This means Severstal does not directly own the concession but exercises control through a chain of corporate ownership.

Planet One Natural Resources Holdings PTE. Ltd. is the incoming investor in this structure. The transaction approved by the Government of Liberia effectively allows Severstal to divest its 100% indirect interest in the project, transferring control to Planet One under the terms of Liberia's Mineral Development Agreement framework.

Government officials and sector observers say the decision represents a critical step toward unlocking a project that has remained dormant for more than a decade, despite being one of Liberia's most significant iron ore deposits.

The approval is grounded in the government's legal obligation under the Mineral Development Agreement to ensure that concession holders possess the technical, operational, and financial capacity to bring large-scale mining projects into production. Officials argue that mining concessions are not passive assets but performance-based agreements that require active investment, development, and eventual production.

Where original operators are unable to advance projects to that stage, the state retains the authority to approve qualified successors capable of delivering results.

Government sources say that is precisely the case with Putu, which has remained inactive for more than ten years despite its substantial mineral potential. During that time, the project has not reached production, a situation widely viewed by analysts as a missed opportunity for employment creation, infrastructure development, and national revenue generation.

With the latest approval, officials say the project is now positioned to move from long-term inactivity into implementation, with expectations that production could eventually follow once investment mobilisation and infrastructure planning are completed.

The economic implications for southeastern Liberia are significant. Grand Gedeh and surrounding counties are expected to benefit from thousands of direct and indirect jobs once operations begin. Mining projects of this scale typically generate employment in extraction, logistics, engineering services, transport, and local supply chains, while also stimulating small business activity in host communities.

Beyond employment, an official who spoke with FPA privately said the project is expected to drive major infrastructure development, including road rehabilitation, energy expansion, and potential rail and port logistics upgrades required for iron ore export.

"The government has reviewed JSC Severstal technical and financial capacity and we are coinvinced that it has the capacity to move this project into production" \

"People are suffering in the southeast with no jobs and livelihood. These investments are often seen as catalytic, extending benefits beyond the mining sector into wider regional development", the official added

The official said the government's decision also reflects a broader policy objective of ensuring that Liberia's natural resources are converted into tangible economic outcomes rather than remaining idle assets, adding, "prolonged inactivity in major concessions undermines national development goals and delays benefits to communities in resource-rich areas".

Planet One Natural Resources Holdings, the approved successor operator, is described as part of a broader international investment structure engaged in infrastructure and resource development projects across emerging markets. While specific project portfolios vary, entities within its network are associated with capital mobilization, project turnaround initiatives, and large-scale industrial development in resource-rich jurisdictions.

Liberian authorities say this global experience, along with access to financing, was a key consideration in the approval process, particularly given the capital-intensive nature of iron ore development, which requires significant investment in mining equipment, processing facilities, and transport infrastructure.

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Officials emphasise that the decision is not only about selecting an investor but about ensuring project viability. In their view, approving a financially and technically capable operator is essential to finally moving Putu from a long-delayed concession into production.

For communities in Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and surrounding areas, the project restart is being presented as a long-awaited opportunity for economic transformation. Local stakeholders have consistently called for activation of the mine, citing the need for jobs, infrastructure, and broader inclusion in national development.

Government stakeholders are now calling for community cooperation and support as the project moves into its implementation phase. They argue that successful mining operations depend on collaboration between the state, investors, and host communities to ensure stability, social cohesion, and equitable benefit-sharing.

After more than a decade of delays, restructuring, and missed timelines, officials say the approval of the Change of Control marks a decisive step toward finally bringing the Putu Iron Ore Project into production. If successfully implemented, they add, it could become one of the most significant industrial developments in Liberia's southeastern region in recent history.