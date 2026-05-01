Liberia: EPA Executive Director Dr. Yarkpawolo Applauds Government's Development Efforts Across Key Sectors

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, has praised the Liberian government for what he described as ongoing development efforts across key sectors of the country.

Speaking Monday evening April 27 when he appeared on the Class Reloaded Show, Dr. Yarkpawolo said the current administration is laying a solid foundation that will help move Liberia forward.

"Under this administration, you can see that a lot is being done," he said. "Whether in EPA, transport, or the water sector, there is a proper foundation being laid."

According to him, many of the initiatives being introduced are new and, in some cases, have never existed in Liberia before.

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"A lot of these foundations have never existed before. Some of the things we are doing now were not even there prior to the war," he noted.

Dr. Yarkpawolo described the government as one focused on building strong systems that will have long-term impact on the country's development.

"I think this government is a government of foundation. And when the foundation is laid properly, Liberia will move forward," he added.

The EPA Executive Director also highlighted ongoing work at the agency, noting that several new policies and regulations are being introduced to protect the environment and public safety.

He disclosed that the EPA Board has recently passed a new regulation on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), aimed at ensuring the safe use of cooking gas across the country. The regulation covers the full process, from importation to household use, including safety training to prevent accidents.

In addition, Dr. Yarkpawolo raised concern about noise pollution, calling on Liberians to be mindful of others, especially at night.

"People need to sleep, people need to work, and children need to study. We must reduce unnecessary noise," he stressed.

He said the EPA will continue public awareness efforts to educate citizens on environmental safety and regulations.

Dr. Yarkpawolo expressed confidence that with the current pace of reforms, Liberia is on the right path toward sustainable growth and development.