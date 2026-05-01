Monrovia — Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has strongly criticized the recent expulsion of Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, describing the decision as a threat to freedom of speech and democratic governance.

Her comments come amid growing backlash from policymakers, legal experts, and political figures over the controversial action taken by the House of Representatives.

'Not the Way to Go'

Speaking on the Truth Breakfast Show on Truth FM on Thursday, April 30, Sirleaf said expelling a lawmaker over expressions of speech undermines constitutional protections.

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"Certainly, I don't think someone should be expelled because of freedom of speech," she said. "I don't think this is the way to go."

Referencing Article 15 of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, Sirleaf stressed that dissenting views should not attract such severe punishment.

"Freedom of speech is something that we must respect. That's what makes good governance," she added.

Background to Kolubah's Expulsion

The House of Representatives, during a recent special session, voted to expel Kolubah after 49 of 73 lawmakers endorsed a resolution--meeting the required two-thirds majority. Although one of the purported signatories, Rep. Sam Jallah of Bomi County has denied ever signing unto any resolution seeking to expel a lawmaker.

The decision followed a report from the Rules, Order and Administration Committee, chaired by Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh.

Kolubah faced allegations including gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath. Complaints were filed by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman, citing concerns over national security and public safety.

Sirleaf's position aligns with other prominent Liberians, including Senators Abraham Darius Dillon and Amara Konneh, as well as Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe and businessman Alexander Cummings, who have all criticized the expulsion.

Sirleaf Reflects on Free Speech Legacy

Madam Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, used the occasion to highlight her administration's record on press freedom and transparency.

During her tenure (2006-2018), Liberia enacted key reforms, including the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act of 2010, which expanded public access to government information. She also endorsed the Declaration of Table Mountain, advocating for the repeal of criminal defamation laws across Africa.

She emphasized that these measures were intended to strengthen democratic governance and must be upheld.

Her latest statement comes nearly two months after she delivered a historic address to the House of Representatives, where she urged lawmakers to confront critical national challenges, including constitutional reform of citizenship laws and the rehabilitation of Monrovia.

Madam Sirleaf also called for urgent action to address the deterioration of key landmarks in the city and for stronger enforcement of the Liberianization Policy.

'Filthy Monrovia'

Beyond the Kolubah issue, Sirleaf delivered a blunt assessment of conditions in the capital, describing Monrovia as "filthy" and a reflection of deeper governance challenges.

"This city is filthy," she said. "I drive through it from time to time and I'm ashamed."

She warned that poor sanitation is damaging Liberia's international image and discouraging potential partners.

"When they drive through our cities, they leave from here and say so much terrible things about the country," she noted.

Sirleaf suggested that tackling the sanitation crisis could also help address youth unemployment through organized cleanup initiatives.

"This is an opportunity," she said, urging authorities to prioritize practical interventions over less impactful projects such as excessive billboards.

Post-Presidency Role and National Issues

The former president described her post-2018 life as "busy and fulfilling," noting her continued involvement in global initiatives, including work with The Elders and the Mastercard Foundation.

She emphasized the urgent need to invest in Liberia's youthful population through education and job creation.

"Education is the most important tool," she said, stressing that young people must be equipped with skills to drive national development.

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Relations with President Boakai

Sirleaf characterized her relationship with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as cordial but infrequent, noting that her role is focused on international advocacy rather than domestic interference.

"I do my work, he does his. We are good friends, although we don't speak often," she said.

Call for Unity and Strong Institutions

Reflecting on her time in office, Sirleaf underscored the importance of inclusive governance, decentralization, and youth engagement in fostering national unity.

She also defended her administration's anti-corruption efforts, highlighting the strengthening of key institutions such as public auditing and procurement bodies.

While acknowledging that corruption persists, she said her government laid a foundation for accountability.

A Call for Collective Leadership

Sirleaf concluded with a call for Liberian leaders to prioritize national development over partisan interests, urging a governance approach grounded in accountability, inclusion, and long-term vision.

"The country must come first," she said.