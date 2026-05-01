Liberia: River Gee Farmers Endorse Cocoa Under One County, One Commodity Initiative

Fish Town — Farmers in River Gee County have endorsed cocoa as their primary agricultural commodity under Liberia's One County, One Commodity initiative, marking a significant step toward strengthening local agricultural production and economic growth.

The decision was reached during a high-level stakeholder consultation held earlier this month, bringing together farmers, local government officials, traditional leaders, youth and women representatives, and civil society actors. The meeting forms part of a nationwide process spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture to identify key commodities capable of driving county-level development.

According to County Agriculture Coordinator Jasper Sheriff Tweh, the consultation followed a directive from Agriculture Minister J. Alexander Nuetah, who instructed coordinators across the country to engage local stakeholders in selecting the most viable crop based on sustainability, profitability, and market competitiveness.

Tweh explained that the daylong engagement was designed to ensure an inclusive and transparent process, conducted in collaboration with county authorities. He emphasized that identifying a strong agricultural commodity is critical to boosting productivity and improving livelihoods.

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Following extensive deliberations, participants unanimously agreed that cocoa presents the greatest opportunity for economic transformation in the county. Stakeholders highlighted its potential to increase household incomes, create employment opportunities, and contribute to both county and national development.

The Ministry of Agriculture is expected to provide technical support, farming inputs, and investment to enhance cocoa production, in line with Liberia's broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Participants also underscored the importance of unity, coordination, and collective responsibility in ensuring the success of the initiative. Many expressed confidence that with proper training and institutional backing, cocoa farming can become a sustainable and profitable venture across the county.

Acting Superintendent and County Administrative Officer Alexander Dennis praised stakeholders for their active participation and commitment. He acknowledged the presence of chiefs, elders, district officials, religious leaders, persons with disabilities, and representatives of women and youth groups.

"We appreciate your active engagement in shaping the future of our agricultural sector," Dennis said. "We are hopeful that the Ministry of Agriculture will support our collective decision to expand cocoa production in River Gee County."

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With cocoa now identified as its flagship commodity, River Gee County is positioning itself to unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen food security, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's national development agenda.