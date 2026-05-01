Nigeria: Oil Workers Face Mounting Pressure As NUPENG Promises Lifeline On May Day

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has assured oil and gas workers of renewed attention to their welfare, safer working conditions, and stronger representation as the sector continues to face rising operational and economic pressures.

In its 2026 May Day message, the union said it is committed to restoring hope and rebuilding trust among workers in the vital energy industry.

The union acknowledged that workers in the oil and gas sector remain under significant strain, grappling with workplace hazards, economic hardship, and growing concerns over safety and solidarity.

It described their role as critical to Nigeria's economy, noting that despite difficult conditions, they continue to sustain national energy supply and development.

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President of NUPENG, Salimon Oladiti, said among others, "This year's May Day is more than a celebration of labour; it is a powerful reminder of your resilience, sacrifices, and indispensable contributions to the Nigerian economy.

"In the face of economic pressures, operational hazards, threats to our collective solidarity and well-being, and other evolving industry challenges, your commitment has remained steadfast and inspiring."

NUPENG stated that its new leadership is focused on delivering tangible improvements, including better welfare packages, improved safety standards, and more effective advocacy for workers' rights. It promised a more responsive and action-driven union that listens to members and prioritises their needs.

He said: "As a Union under renewed leadership, I bring you message of hope. There is a fresh resolve to prioritize improved welfare, advocate for safer working conditions, and ensure stronger, more effective representation for every member of our great Union. I am highly committed to building a Union that listens, acts, and delivers tangible progress.

"I urge all members to remain united, vigilant, and forward-looking. The future of the oil and gas sector rests on your professionalism, solidarity, and collective strength. Together, we will continue to shape policies, defend workers' rights, and secure a more just and prosperous future."

Despite the challenges, NUPENG said it remains optimistic about the future and reaffirmed its commitment to standing by workers "today and always," urging them to remain hopeful and resilient as reforms unfold in the sector.