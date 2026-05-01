Nigeria: Effurun Shooting - ERA of Impunity in Npf Is Over - - IGP

1 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Uko Etim

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Thursday, vowed that no officer involved in unprofessional conduct will be shielded from justice, following the recent shooting incident in Effurun, Delta State.

Speaking in Uyo during the passing out parade of 1,068 retrained Police Constables, the IGP said the era of impunity in the Nigeria Police Force was over.

"No officer will be shielded from unprofessional conduct. Any officer who misuses his weapon, who kills a citizen without lawful justification, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Not transferred. Not queried. Not redeployed," Disu declared.

He stressed that firearms must only be used as a last resort, proportionately, and strictly within the bounds of the law as stipulated in Force Order 237.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"An unskilled officer with a gun is a danger to the public, while a skilled and disciplined officer is a true guardian of the people," he said.

The IGP warned against extortion, reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol, and reckless use of firearms, promising summary dismissal and criminal prosecution for violators.

"No badge is a license to kill. No uniform is a shield from justice," he added.

The IGP charged the newly retrained constables to carry their weapons with pride but restraint, wear their uniforms with dignity, and treat citizens with respect.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, announced the creation of a Violent Crime Response Unit to tackle violent crimes in the state.

He stated that the retrained personnel include a specially selected cohort for the newly established VCRU, created in line with the IGP's directive.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.