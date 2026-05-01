Nigeria: 2027 - Kano APC Endorses Tinubu, Gov Yusuf, Rejects Automatic Ticket for Lawmakers

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The immediate past National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, presented the form to the governor during a stakeholders' meeting, on Thursday.

The presentation of the form serves as a symbolic adaptation of Governor Yusuf as the party's governorship candidate in the state.

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The stakeholders also endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of the party.

However, the party leaders ruled out automatic tickets for other aspirants.

They insisted that all other positions would be determined through internal processes, particularly through consensus.

Presenting the form to the governor, Ganduje said the party leaders agreed to endorse Governor Yusuf for second term.

He said, "We have already agreed that you are our sole governorship candidate and in order to actualise that promise, I, as a former Deputy Governor for eight years, former Governor for eight years and former National Chairman of our great party, hereby hand over these two important forms to you."

He explained that the forms include the expression of interest and nomination forms, which are to be duly completed and submitted in line with party requirements.

However, the motion for Tinubu's adoption was moved by Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi and was unanimously supported by members present at the meeting.

Speaking earlier, the Kano State APC Chairman, Umar Haruna Doguwa, said the party had initially planned to purchase nomination forms for Tinubu as a show of support.

"We wanted to buy a form for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from Kano, but we saw that some other people bought before us all the same," he said.