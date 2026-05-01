Nigeria: Ogboinbiri Crisis - Diri Sacks Paramount Ruler, Chiefs

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Thursday night sacked the paramount ruler of embattled Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Chief Okosughe Eseimokumo, over a conflict that has left at least one person dead and houses set ablaze.

The governor, speaking at the April 2026 Praise Night inside the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, also ordered the immediate dissolution of the community's council of chiefs, its community development committee (CDC), and all youth bodies.

"The paramount ruler of Ogboinbiri is hereby sacked," Diri declared to a stunned congregation.

"He was yet to be recognised by the state government. I was waiting for peace to be restored for us to recognise him, but unfortunately, I am very sure he cannot hold that community together. We must say no to the evil acts in Ogboinbiri."

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The dramatic dismissal follows Tuesday's violent dispute that claimed a life and triggered arson attacks, prompting the state government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the oil-producing community.

The governor directed his deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule, to immediately constitute an interim governing committee.

The panel will oversee the affairs of Ogboinbiri until peace and security are fully restored.

Diri also charged the state Commissioner of Police to hunt down all culprits directly involved in the recent violence, vowing that "the law must take its full course."

"I have been very patient with Ogboinbiri community. Violent disputes had been on for about two to three years now. I set up different committees. I invited the traditional ruler and youths to my office. Yet, recently there was killing and burning of houses," Diri noted.

Expressing frustration over recurring clashes in oil-bearing communities, the governor lamented that residents were fighting over what he called "peanuts" compared to the vast revenues oil companies extract from their land.

"We cannot afford to kill ourselves for pecuniary gains or for whatever reasons," Diri said. "Ogboinbiri is an oil producing community and I keep telling them that what they are receiving are peanuts compared to what the oil companies get from Ogboinbiri."

The governor also provided an update on the state's 60-megawatt gas turbine project, saying technical experts are nearly done at the power plant.

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He urged citizens to be patient, noting his administration's significant investment to ensure stable electricity.

In a sermon titled "When Unbelievers Praise God," Pastor Daniel Forcados reminded the audience of Paul and Silas, who sang hymns in prison until an earthquake flung open their doors. "Praise attracts a force from God to liberate you from bondage and captivity," the preacher said, a message that took on unexpected political weight given the governor's actions moments earlier.