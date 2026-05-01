Liberia: Integrity Clause Sinks Kuoh Bid in LFA Election Race

The Liberia Football Association Independent Electoral Committee has drawn a firm line under its integrity rules, disqualifying businessman Cassell A. Kuoh from contesting in the 2026 Elective Congress--an outcome that underscores the growing weight of governance standards in Liberian football.

Announcing its final list of candidates on Thursday, the Committee confirmed that 27 of the 29 aspirants met the legal and procedural requirements to stand in the elections. But Kuoh's exclusion quickly became the defining decision, with the IEC insisting that its hands were tied by the LFA Statutes.

Citing Articles 45.4 and 58.1, the Committee emphasized that individuals with criminal convictions are barred from holding leadership positions within the football body. Chairperson Meo D. Beyan made it clear that the provision leaves no room for interpretation.

"The phrase 'shall not' is prohibitive and absolute," Beyan said. "Personal rehabilitation, however commendable, does not override this statutory integrity requirement. The fact of conviction itself triggers ineligibility."

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The ruling effectively ends Kuoh's bid despite a lower court decision that had earlier ruled in his favor. The IEC dismissed that judgment, arguing that the court was wrong to declare the LFA Statutes unconstitutional.

According to the Committee, the statutes remain binding unless overturned by a higher competent authority, and therefore Kuoh's prior conviction in the United States constitutes a permanent disqualification under the current framework.

Kuoh's case has brought renewed attention to the LFA's integrity clause, a provision introduced as part of broader reforms aimed at aligning Liberian football governance with international standards set by FIFA and CAF.

In recent years, global football authorities have pushed member associations to strengthen transparency, accountability, and ethical compliance within their leadership structures--requirements that the LFA Congress adopted into its statutes.

For the IEC, enforcing these provisions is not optional. Beyan stressed that the Committee is mandated to apply the law as written, describing the integrity clause as a cornerstone of efforts to protect the credibility of football administration in Liberia.

Beyond Kuoh, the Committee also disqualified Sekou V. Keita, though on procedural rather than integrity grounds. Keita passed both the educational and integrity screenings but failed to secure the mandatory nomination endorsement from a member of the Association, as required under Article 45.3, leading to his automatic exclusion.

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With the disqualifications settled, the race now shifts to those cleared to contest. Incumbent LFA president Mustapha I. Raji is running unopposed for the top job, positioning him for another four-year term subject to endorsement at Congress.

Attention is expected to focus on the contest for 11 Executive Committee seats, where 23 candidates have been approved, setting the stage for a competitive race among football stakeholders from across the country. In the Women's Representative category, three candidates--Jodie Marian Reid Seton, Rochell G.D. Woodson, and Kaddieyatu Darrah Findley--will vie for a single slot.

The developments highlight a broader shift within Liberian football, where statutory compliance and governance reforms are increasingly shaping electoral outcomes as much as popularity or political backing. The IEC's decision signals that, at least for now, the rules governing eligibility will be strictly enforced--even when they collide with court interpretations or public debate.

As the May Elective Congress approaches, the 27 approved candidates will now campaign for the confidence of LFA members. But the disqualification of Kuoh has already left a lasting mark on the process, reinforcing the message that in Liberia's football politics, integrity is no longer negotiable.