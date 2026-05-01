Liberia, France Launch Ambitious Sports and Youth Cooperation Agenda

Paris — Liberia and France have officially moved to strengthen youth empowerment and sports development through the launch of a new Youth and Sports Exchange Initiative, marking a major outcome of high-level bilateral discussions between the two countries in Paris.

Liberia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, and France's Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Life, Marina Ferrari, reached the agreement during a strategic meeting aimed at translating diplomatic commitments into practical opportunities for young people and sports professionals.

The initiative forms part of the broader cooperation framework agreed upon by Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and French President Emmanuel Macron, which seeks to deepen collaboration between both nations across youth development and sports diplomacy.

Expanding Opportunities for Young Liberians

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials described the exchange program as a platform designed to expose Liberian youth, athletes, coaches, and sports administrators to international training systems, cultural engagement, and professional development opportunities in France.

The program will promote mutual learning while strengthening technical capacity within Liberia's sports sector, enabling young people to gain global experience and skills transferable to national development.

To ensure effective implementation, both ministries agreed to establish a Joint Technical Working Group that will identify priority areas, coordinate activities, and oversee execution of joint programs under the bilateral agreement signed in October 2025.

Supporting Infrastructure and Sustainable Development

Beyond exchanges, discussions also focused on strengthening Liberia's sports ecosystem through improved infrastructure and sustainable financing. France indicated its willingness to collaborate with the French Development Agency to explore funding opportunities for sports initiatives, particularly projects targeting schools and community-based facilities.

The Liberian Ministry was encouraged to continue developing a comprehensive national sports strategy that prioritizes equitable distribution of facilities across counties alongside long-term maintenance plans.

Promoting Inclusive and Modern Sports Participation

Both countries emphasized the need to expand youth participation in sports while adapting to global trends. Plans include encouraging engagement in traditional competitive sports as well as emerging areas such as digital sports and esports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Advancing women's participation in athletics also emerged as a shared priority, with Liberia and France committing to exchange expertise and best practices aimed at promoting gender inclusion across all levels of sport.

France further expressed openness to Liberia's potential inclusion in the next phase of the HAVOBA (Handball, Volleyball, Basketball) development program--an opportunity that could position Liberia among the first English-speaking African countries to benefit from the initiative.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In a further demonstration of strengthened ties, Minister Marina Ferrari accepted an invitation from Minister Kruah to visit Liberia, with an official invitation expected to follow in the coming months.

Officials say the Youth and Sports Exchange Initiative represents a significant milestone in Liberia-France relations, positioning sports as a strategic tool for youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and sustainable national development.